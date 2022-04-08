× Expand courtesy Luke Leavitt Luke Leavitt & the Leavitations

press release: The Madison Music Collective and The Arts + Literature Laboratory present Spring DIG Jazz 2022

Presenting new, original works by local jazz artists

Concerts will be held in-person at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. Suite 100

You can view the livestreams of each performance on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

Friday, April 8, 7:30pm - Luke Leavitt and The Leavitations

Luke Leavitt is keyboardist, composer, producer and geographer. Currently pursuing his PhD in sound geography at UW-Madison, Luke has also completed his minor in jazz performance under the direction of Johannes Wallman. Luke has hosted weekly shows at Cafe Coda and has played with Hanah Jon Taylor, Arun LutDevin Drobka and other national and international names in jazz. In 2021 he was the recipient of the ALL Artistic Development Fund to record a jazz-folk single with Megan Moran, Jon Christensen, and Henry Ptacek. Luke's latest full-length, Bildungsroman for Cricket (2021) is a mix of electronic jazz textures and free improvisation and is out on Abstract Without Abstraction and is featured in the multidisciplinary journal Alienocene.

Luke Leavitt and the Levitations are equally dedicated to improvisation and pop. Deadpan grooves erupt in bursts of free form interplay. April 8th marks the release of their album Rose's Space, which elevates new wave, disco and jazz to defiantly seek joy despite overwork and the commodification of excess.

Series Sponsors: Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, Wisconsin Union Theater, John and Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, Dane Arts, Wisconsin Arts Board, Madison Arts Commission, Janus Galleries Studio Earth Audio; this engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts; and WORT-FM