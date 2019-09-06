press release: Save the date // Madison's Favorite Concert is returning to the top of State Street on Sept. 6. New this year? We are throwing this party on a FRIDAY! Band lineup will be announced soon.

This free concert also celebrates the 2019 Isthmus #MadFaves winners. Starting June 20, Isthmus readers will be able to vote for their favorite things in Madison. Stay tuned for more details on this.