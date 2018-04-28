press release: Returning for Spring 2018, it's MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA, a sprawling vintage clothing market hosted by Madison’s longest-running vintage clothing store GOOD STYLE SHOP!

VENDOR LINEUP:

Good Style Shop

Prairie La Crosse (LA CROSSE)

Knee Deep Vintage (CHICAGO)

Picture Day Vintage (MADISON)

Yahara Supply Co. (MADISON)

Blobby Boys Vintage (CHICAGO)

Same Page Vintage (MADISON)

Thrifty B*tch (DES MOINES)

Revival (IOWA CITY)

Rebel Without Clothes (MADISON)

Thief Island Vintage (MILWAUKEE)

Kiss Off Vintage (MADISON)

Portraits by Rachal Duggan! Catering by Cult House Food! Drag Queen waitressing by The Unbookable Baby Bear and guests!

MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA brings a mix of vendors representing the best region-wide vintage clothing stores— from off-the-interstate gems to stylists' secret stash spots— all in East Washington's indoor-outdoor restaurant, bar, and cafe trifecta Robinia Courtyard. Drink, eat, and score some vintage HEAT!

MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA’s vendors showcase both women’s and men’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories in the best silhouettes, prints, statement pieces imaginable. Shop it all, from American workwear, ‘50s formals, fly girl ‘90s pieces, ‘70s prairie looks, and ‘60s space-age mod. MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA is an event to explore all vintage clothing has to offer.

Rain or shine, the Spring 2018 MIDWEST VINTAGE FLEA will be held at Robinia Courtyard at 829 East Washington Ave. Vendors are ready to sell at 9AM and soon after, grab a beer or 3 and sample some of the hors d'oeuvres! The 8-hour vintage freakout wraps up at 5PM.

Ample street parking is available where posted along S. Paterson, S. Livingston, and E. Main streets. For questions regarding directions and accommodations, contact Good Style Shop!