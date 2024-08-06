media release: Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ summer concert series is back with a fresh twist and new name – Olbrich After Hours!

On Tuesdays, from June 25 – August 13, Olbrich Gardens is open late so visitors can enjoy the tranquil gardens and live music. In addition, these evening now include food carts, onsite bar, pop-up performances, and opportunities to connect with eco-friendly organizations. The doors stay open at 6pm and the concert starts at 7pm.

Olbrich After Hours is FREE; a $5 suggested donation supports the musicians and performers. Food and drinks available for purchase. Carry-in picnics allowed; carry-in alcohol prohibited. Visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket seating. Olbrich After Hours is supported by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Bridging Nature & Art Endowment & Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation

Series Sponsors: The Jenni & Kyle Foundation, Fox47, M.O.D. Media Productions, and Audio for the Arts

August 6

Mokoomba is an explosively talented six-man crew from Mosi-oa-Tunya (Victoria Falls), Zimbabwe. Hailed as one of the most exciting bands from Africa in the 21st century, they are setting dancefloors ablaze with their unique mix of traditional Tonga and pan-African music cultures with dashes of Rap, Ska, Soukous, and Afro-Cuban music. With over 40 countries and prestigious international festivals under their belt, they have performed at the world’s biggest venues; Sziget, Roskilde, North Sea Jazz, New York’s Apollo Theater, New Orleans Jazz and many more.

Food Cart: Nani

Eco-Friendly Org: Ceiba Foundation