Mutual Aid Action Jam

Google Calendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Mon. March 16, 6:00 pm Mutual Aid Workspace (MAW) at the Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Mutual Aid Action Jam – Monthly Potluck and Dream Realizing. This month’s theme: Everywhere Gardens Matching! Want to garden and need more space? Have a yard that’s going to waste? Let’s get together! Info? Www.madisonman.coop

Info

Social Justice Center 1202 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
608-443-8229
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Mutual Aid Action Jam - 2020-03-16 18:00:00