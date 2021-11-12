ONLINE: Navigationalists in the Clubhouse

press release: Join us with our special guest, Shakil Choudhury, author of Deep Diversity: A Compassionate Scientific Approach to Achieving Racial Justice

Join the Navigationalist in the Clubhouse as we discuss navigational strategies for underrepresented faculty and staff in higher education. We will discuss everything from student bias, microaggression, resistance capital, self-care, and more. Join us with our special guest, Shakil Choudhury, author of Deep Diversity: A Compassionate Scientific Approach to Achieving Racial Justice. Join the conversation or listen.

The Navigationalist in the Clubhouse is a new podcast that is hosted on the Clubhouse app.

Clubhouse is an audio-based social media app. The company describes itself as "a new type of social product based on voice [that] allows people everywhere to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people around the world."

Clubhouse is a social networking app in its most basic sense, but the way people interact is considerably different. After opening the Clubhouse app, users are presented with a list of virtual rooms to join. Each room features a small group of speakers talking about any topic imaginable. In contrast, the rest of the users are audience members that sit back and listen to the conversation at hand. The entire experience is audio-only, with users able to switch between rooms whenever they'd like, request to speak in one of these rooms, or create their own room for others to join. Users can never turn on their cameras to stream video or use text to say something.

How is the conversation facilitated?

The hosts will provide three questions to the guests, including Shakil Choudhury and others in the conversation circle, and then the audience. We will discuss each question one at a time for 12-15 minutes. We will also discuss Shakil Choudhury's new book, Deep Diversity: A Compassionate Scientific Approach to Achieving Racial Justice.

Who is the special guest?

Shakil Choudhury is an award-winning educator, consultant and author with more than 25-years experience in the field of racial justice, diversity, equity and inclusion. He’s the author of Deep Diversity: A Compassionate, Scientific Approach to Racial Justice. Written in an accessible, storytelling manner, many have called Deep Diversity a “breakthrough” book on issues of systemic racial discrimination due to its non-judgmental approach that integrates human psychology with critical race perspectives. He is the co-founder of Anima Leadership, and coaches executive teams and facilitates intergroup conflict resolution.