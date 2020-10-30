ONLINE: Election 2020 Preview

press release: Join "Two Bald Guys" on Friday to talk with Andrew Hitt, Republican Party of Wisconsin chair, and Jason Rae, Democratic National Committee secretary, to discuss the upcoming election. Topics to be discussed:

Local and national races

Effects of COVID-19 on the campaign

Things to look for on election day

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.