Open Mic witih Dan Plourde

media release: We are excited to announce the beginning of the Red Rooster Open Mic on Tuesday, July 11 with host Dan Plourde. We’ve had many inquiries about this so we figured let’s give it a shot and see what kind of great undiscovered talent there is in Madison. This can be music, comedy, poetry, you name it, as long as it makes sense on a club stage. Slots will be in 15-minute increments and if you take the stage you’ll get a drink chip on the house. Dan will kick things off with a short set at 7p and then open the stage up shortly after that. Come show us what you’ve got, Madison!