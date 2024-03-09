Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus

press release: NEW LOCATION! ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Join Perfect Harmony Chorus at the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER - BRASSWORKS for our annual cabaret fundraiser spectacular, with special guest host Cass Marie!

"Movin' Right Along" - Since we're on the move, we've got an evening packed with LIVE musical entertainment about traveling, trucks and trains, and emotional journeys and blockages of all kinds!

You'll enjoy delicious desserts and a cash bar. And what fundraiser event would be complete without an exciting raffle and a silent auction full of wonderful items to take home...but only if YOU are the highest bidder!

Doors open at 7pm for cash bar, and at 7:30pm it's SHOWTIME!

Tickets: $45, available at www.perfectharmonychorus.org

Goodman Community Center - Brassworks

214 Waubesa St., Madison

Parking Info: https://www.goodmancenter.org/contact/parking-at-goodman