× Expand Paulius Musteikis A scene from a past Pour'n Yer Heart Out event.

press release: Saturday, February 15, 2020, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

The 2020 PYHO iron pour is “going to 11” this year, as our radical indoor/outdoor winter event hits the 11th annual landmark, and it’s being held at the beautiful Olbrich Botanical Gardens, on the Great Lawn inside the property. Free and open to the public to come and watch, and over a month of workshops to choose from, the spectacle will be hotter than ever as we prepare to light up our furnace inside the gardens’ grounds and kickoff their 2020 Elements theme celebration with an open house for the new Learning Center on site.

FeLion Studios collaborates with some of the Midwest's best metal artists, makers and local businesses in order to melt and cast hot iron all day during the region's coldest season.

We have community workshops over a month in advance of the big event to jump into if you are feeling frisky. The day long event has it all: live music, cash bar, molten metal and an after party inside the Garver Feed Mill next door to Olbrich Gardens, where this whole shee-bang takes place.