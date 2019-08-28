press release: REBULÜ is a band in the mold of a classic Cuban conjunto with a twist. It's sound is a deft, tight, soulful blend of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and African diaspora grooves topped with powerful lead and harmony vocals. Rebulu's repertoire includes classics of the genre as well as originals that bring in elements of pop and rock. Formed in early 2019, the group has already garnered an impressive buzz in the Madison salsa scene, and is guaranteed to keep the dance floor hoppin'.

Band lineup is:

Edu Ravelo Campos - piano and vocals

Willy Gracia - congas

Richard Hildner - guitar

Francisco Martinez - drumkit, vocals

Carlos Ramos - bass, vocals

Yanzel Rivera - vocals