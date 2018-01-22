Seinfeld Trivia

press release: We are turning the High Noon Saloon into “The Place to Be” for Seinfeld Fanatics!

Come on down for our Happy Hour from 4 – 6pm where we will be screening some episodes from the greatest television show ever created!

7pm we will begin our Trivia portion of the evening, come test out your knowledge of Jerry and the gang! Winners will get a free round of drinks and tickets to an upcoming High Noon Saloon show. Plus being crowned as knowing the most about nothing.

Dressing up like your favorite Seinfeld character is encouraged!