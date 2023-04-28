media release: Downstairs. Doors 6PM Gametime 7PM. Seated Event. Free. Enter Down the ramp in the venue parking lot next to our deck. This is not in the showroom.

Signing Slam Trivia Night is a fun and exciting event for everyone to enjoy! It is an amazing opportunity for the deaf and hearing to come together to play trivia, learn about deaf culture and practice communicating with sign language. No worries if you don't know any sign language, we will have an interpreter there. All are welcome, including deaf, hard of hearing, ASL students and interpreters, deaf/blind, hearing and even those who have no experience with sign language. Come to the event where deaf and the hearing worlds come together for a lively night of learning, fun, and competition.