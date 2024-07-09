media release: Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ summer concert series is back with a fresh twist and new name – Olbrich After Hours!

On Tuesdays, from June 25 – August 13, Olbrich Gardens is open late so visitors can enjoy the tranquil gardens and live music. In addition, these evening now include food carts, onsite bar, pop-up performances, and opportunities to connect with eco-friendly organizations. The doors stay open at 6pm and the concert starts at 7pm.

Olbrich After Hours is FREE; a $5 suggested donation supports the musicians and performers. Food and drinks available for purchase. Carry-in picnics allowed; carry-in alcohol prohibited. Visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket seating. Olbrich After Hours is supported by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Bridging Nature & Art Endowment & Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation

Series Sponsors: The Jenni & Kyle Foundation, Fox47, M.O.D. Media Productions, and Audio for the Arts

July 9

Olbrich presents SIRENA: A multi-media project created by Leslie Damaso, Ben Ferris, Mike Koszewski and Jason Kutz, featuring Jon Irabagon, Janice Lee and Jose Guzman. SIRENA blends a personal story, family secrets, a mythic love triangle ending in the beginning of a nation, the displacement of its people, an individual’s perspective of belonging and a spectacular celebration of community. The music combines traditional Filipino kundiman songs, kulintang, along with jazz and classical influences.

Food Cart: KC Taste Asian Cuisine

Eco-Friendly Org: RENEW Wisconsin