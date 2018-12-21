Solstice Lanterns
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us to celebrate the winter solstice by crafting lanterns to help light up the darkest day of the year!
Using LED lights, visitors will make their own, functional solstice lanterns. Stop by to learn more about the winter solstice and put your fine motor skills to work!
This program will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse.
