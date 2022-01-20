RSVP for Soup's On

media release: The word community encapsulates a pretty big idea, one that can sometimes be difficult to understand when it’s used as a buzzword. Community isn’t simply a group of individuals; it’s the result of their interactions. Every potential outcome defines a community, and when the interactions are humanistic, a community focused on the value of others is cultivated.

An expression of community where individuals could directly help local restaurants while getting to enjoy some of the best soups of the Greater Madison area, we’re pleased to announce the return of Soups On! Pre-order Wednesday through Saturday at danebuylocal.com/soups-on; drive-through pick-up will be on Tuesdays from 4-6 pm at FEED Kitchens (1219 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison). The weekly event will continue through April 2022.

You’ll also once again have the opportunity to purchase and donate soup to FEED Kitchens’ Healthy Food for All and Badger Prairie Needs programs (applicable program correlates with soup pick-up location).

As many of us continue to do what we can for the community we value, Soup’s On! helps our efforts. We hope that in addition to purchasing soup, you’ll support local restaurants through safe in-person dining and contact-free pick-up and delivery.

Thank you for making Soup’s On! a wonderful annual tradition of supporting one another. For more information, please contact Colin Murray at colin@danebuylocal.com.