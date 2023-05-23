media release: Join us at any one of our weekly markets!

Sunday: 11am-3pm 1602 S. Park Street - Madison Labor Temple (April 30-Oct. 29)

Monday: 2pm-6pm 2500 Rimrock Rd. - Novation Center (June 26-Oct. 30)

Tuesday: 2 pm - 6 pm, 1602 S. Park Street - Madison Labor Temple (May 23-Oct. 24)

Friday: 2 pm - 6 pm, 1602 S. Park Street - Madison Labor Temple (June 30-Oct. 27)

The South Madison Farmers’ Market is located on the South side of Madison, Wisconsin and is one of the community’s greatest assets. Fresh, organic produce, flower bouquets, meat, and baked goods are just a small taste of what you might find at the market. You will also find an accessible and enjoyable community gathering place where everyone is invited to come and stay awhile!

The diverse population of the South side of Madison means diversity in the products you will see. There is something sure to please everyone’s culinary preferences. You will find many specialty products at the market that are not available at your local supermarket. We also give a fair market price for farm fresh produce so prices are also sure to please everyone.

The market provides consumers with information on organic produce, locally grown fresh produce and their benefits. Monthly events planned around produce in season, such as strawberries, corn, and tomatoes provide the opportunity to sample farm fresh Wisconsin produce, enjoy local musicians, and visit with friends and neighbors. We’re focused on nutrition, community, diversity, and friendship more than anything else and we plan to keep it that way!