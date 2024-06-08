media release: Sat., June 8, 3:00-6:30 pm, Farley Center Summer Market with a Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) Tour with Director Shedd Farley at 4:00

2299 Spring Rose Road,Verona.

Thank you to Visit Verona for co-sponsoring the summer markets with the Farley Center!

Come join us for our first Farley Center Summer Market in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center). Purchase some fresh vegetables, arts & crafts, food and gift items, listen to music and eat dinner at the summer market!

We are featuring our Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) with a 4:00 tour with Director Shedd Farley.

For interested vendors or community non-profits who want to participate, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org for more information. We have space available at this time!

MUSICIANS:

3:00-5:00 Leafy Greens - Lisa Johnson and Ben Doran

5:00-6:30 Farley Center Ukes - Katrina, Billy G.Rae, Tim & Caroline

VENDORS: (Updated as we add vendors -as of 3/26/24)

Farley Center Beekeepers/Patrick Norby and Matt Kersten (honey)

The Wander Parlour/Katrina Krueger (natural beauty)

Linda Josheff (Arts, Crafts and Collectibles)

Los Abuelos Farley Farm/Juan Gonzales - FC Farmer

Jennica Skoug - FC Farmer

Rockin Highlands Farms (grass Fed Scottish Highland Beef)/Greg and Reeny Reynolds

Merle's Midwest Market./Peggy Kalscheur

Hemp Haven Farms, LLC/Joni Sayers

Blue Butterfly Healing & Organics /Becky Jo (herbal and aromatherapy products)

Green Box Compost/Esai Ponce

Rainbow Fleece Farm/Patty Reed

Rob Cleveland (collectable, antiques, art)

Bellenbrook Botanicals/Monica Pastrana

Farley Center Beeswax Wrappers - Jeanne Meier

Perez Produce/Armondo Perez - Former FC Farmer

FOOD VENDORS

El Sabor De Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez - FC Farmer

The Sam's Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham

ARTIST VENDORS

Sue Schuetz - Farley Center Land Artist

Theresa Hover - Verona Artist

Char De Vos - Farley Center Land Artist

Banana Blossom Jewelry/Jana Schroeer - Verona Artist

The Art of You Custom Art - Polly Fleming

Drawing of Some Sort - Alex Hahn

COMMUNITY TABLING

Farley Center/NPS Information Table

Wisconsin Food Forests

