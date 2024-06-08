Summer Market
to
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Sat., June 8, 3:00-6:30 pm, Farley Center Summer Market with a Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) Tour with Director Shedd Farley at 4:00
2299 Spring Rose Road,Verona.
Thank you to Visit Verona for co-sponsoring the summer markets with the Farley Center!
Come join us for our first Farley Center Summer Market in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center). Purchase some fresh vegetables, arts & crafts, food and gift items, listen to music and eat dinner at the summer market!
We are featuring our Natural Path Sanctuary (NPS) with a 4:00 tour with Director Shedd Farley.
For interested vendors or community non-profits who want to participate, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org for more information. We have space available at this time!
MUSICIANS:
3:00-5:00 Leafy Greens - Lisa Johnson and Ben Doran
5:00-6:30 Farley Center Ukes - Katrina, Billy G.Rae, Tim & Caroline
VENDORS: (Updated as we add vendors -as of 3/26/24)
Farley Center Beekeepers/Patrick Norby and Matt Kersten (honey)
The Wander Parlour/Katrina Krueger (natural beauty)
Linda Josheff (Arts, Crafts and Collectibles)
Los Abuelos Farley Farm/Juan Gonzales - FC Farmer
Jennica Skoug - FC Farmer
Rockin Highlands Farms (grass Fed Scottish Highland Beef)/Greg and Reeny Reynolds
Merle's Midwest Market./Peggy Kalscheur
Hemp Haven Farms, LLC/Joni Sayers
Blue Butterfly Healing & Organics /Becky Jo (herbal and aromatherapy products)
Green Box Compost/Esai Ponce
Rainbow Fleece Farm/Patty Reed
Rob Cleveland (collectable, antiques, art)
Bellenbrook Botanicals/Monica Pastrana
Farley Center Beeswax Wrappers - Jeanne Meier
Perez Produce/Armondo Perez - Former FC Farmer
FOOD VENDORS
El Sabor De Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez - FC Farmer
The Sam's Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham
ARTIST VENDORS
Sue Schuetz - Farley Center Land Artist
Theresa Hover - Verona Artist
Char De Vos - Farley Center Land Artist
Banana Blossom Jewelry/Jana Schroeer - Verona Artist
The Art of You Custom Art - Polly Fleming
Drawing of Some Sort - Alex Hahn
COMMUNITY TABLING
Farley Center/NPS Information Table
Wisconsin Food Forests