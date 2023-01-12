× Expand courtesy Third Coast Bluegrass A five-piece string band with instruments. Third Coast Bluegrass

media release: $15 Advance; $22 Day of Show.

Third Coast Bluegrass (TCB) is a band of longtime friends and musical cohorts with deep roots in the Great Lakes bluegrass scene going back to the '70s. Since their debut in June 2021, they’ve built a sizable following and a reputation as one of the top Bluegrass bands in the Upper Midwest The lineup speaks (and picks and sings) for itself, in alphabetical order:

Marc Edelstein – Bass & Vocals

Ken Finkel – Banjo & Vocals

Peter Knupfer - Fiddle

Don Stiernberg – Mandolin & Vocals

Jerry Wicentowski – Lead Vocals and Guitar

TCB’s repertoire spans bluegrass classics, hidden gems, originals, and adaptations from amazing songwriters. The band highlights Jerry’s “true to the tradition” vocals, seamless trios and masterful instrumentals. With world class soloists Don and Peter stepping out front on the instrumentals with rock solid banjo from Ken, it’s as powerful as it is tasteful. Marc’s bass and Jerry’s rhythm guitar lay down the essential rhythmic foundation. As Don says, “Back to the roots of the hard grass with admired colleagues who are also great friends. What could be better?”