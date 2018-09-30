press release: Get your running shoes on and join the Henry Vilas Zoo for the 13th Annual Zoo Run Run & Kids' Roo Run Run on Sunday, September 30, 2018! Join us as we bring back the much loved Predator vs. Prey Edition, and improve on the already popular kids race.

The Zoo Run Run and Roo Run Run help us to keep the Henry Vilas Zoo forever free. Please join us to help us make our 13th Annual Race another record breaking year. And don’t forget to register your kids early.

Individual & Team Fundraising: We are once again challenging all Zoo Run Run participants to get involved by participating in our team and individual fundraising challenge. The top teams will win amazing prizes only available at the zoo! All dollars raised at the Zoo Run Run and Roo Run Run directly support the Henry Vilas Zoo!

The top three teams and individuals who raise the most money win amazing prizes!

How Predator vs. Prey Works: All participants will have the choice to sign-up to Be a Predator (Badger) or Be Prey (Gopher). See how much Prey you can catch OR if you can keep from getting caught!

Prey (Gopher) will get a 1 minute head start before the Predators (Badger) start running after them! (Start times will be adjusted for accurate race results).