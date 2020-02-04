Zoo Volunteer Info Session

press release: Henry Vilas Zoo volunteer info sessions are for everyone interested, ages 10 and up. Tuesdays, 3:30PM-4PM, Henry Vilas Zoo Visitor's Center.

We have a variety of roles that fit multiple ages, interests and availabilities. Help keep our zoo free and amazing in any of the following roles:

​Gate Greeter

Henry the Lion & Assistant

Train & Carousel

Discovery Docent

Goat Yard

Animal Enrichment Projects

Event Crews: Photography, face painting, registration, and more!

Gardening​

Scheduling is very flexible. All training is provided. Active volunteers enjoy regular incentives, such as: discounts at our Glacier Grille & gift shops, volunteer-only lunch & learns, Zoo Newsletters, and participation in the annual volunteer appreciation night.

Opportunities also available for 10-13 year olds to volunteer with a grandparent/parent/guardian. Group opportunities and incentives also available for groups of 3 or more.

Please RSVP with volunteer coordinator, Lauren Salzmann, to attend. volunteer@henryvilaszoo.gov, Office#: 608-283-1612, Hablo español​