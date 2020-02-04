Zoo Volunteer Info Session

Google Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 iCalendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Henry Vilas Zoo volunteer info sessions are for everyone interested, ages 10 and up. Tuesdays, 3:30PM-4PM, Henry Vilas Zoo Visitor's Center.

We have a variety of roles that fit multiple ages, interests and availabilities. Help keep our zoo free and amazing in any of the following roles:

  • ​Gate Greeter
  • Henry the Lion & Assistant
  • Train & Carousel
  • Discovery Docent
  • Goat Yard
  • Animal Enrichment Projects
  • Event Crews: Photography, face painting, registration, and more!
  • Gardening​

Scheduling is very flexible. All training is provided. Active volunteers enjoy regular incentives, such as: discounts at our Glacier Grille & gift shops, volunteer-only lunch & learns, Zoo Newsletters, and participation in the annual volunteer appreciation night. 

Opportunities also available for 10-13 year olds to volunteer with a grandparent/parent/guardian. Group opportunities and incentives also available for groups of 3 or more.

Please RSVP with volunteer coordinator, Lauren Salzmann, to attend. volunteer@henryvilaszoo.gov, Office#: 608-283-1612, Hablo español​

Info

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Volunteer
608-283-1612
Google Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 iCalendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-04 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-11 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-11 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-11 15:30:00 iCalendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-11 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-18 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-18 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-18 15:30:00 iCalendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-18 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-25 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-25 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-25 15:30:00 iCalendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-02-25 15:30:00 Google Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-03-03 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-03-03 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-03-03 15:30:00 iCalendar - Zoo Volunteer Info Session - 2020-03-03 15:30:00