Isthmus readers pick their Madison favorites

We asked; you answered. What, in the world of Madison, is the cream in your coffee, your Tower of Pisa, the smile on your Mona Lisa?
Madison’s Favorites is a democracy. We try to avoid placing obstacles in the way of your voting. We make it easy to get to the polls — any of your devices will serve; anyone can vote, and we don’t purge our voter rolls if you’ve moved and failed to answer our postcard. (Okay, there is no actual postcard.)
These restaurants, businesses, people and institutions have won the popular vote of Isthmus readers. Over the years, our readers have gladly shared their opinions; this year is no different. More than 5,300 of you voted. We thank everyone who participated.
But, as President Barack Obama noted on the occasion of his reelection on Nov. 7, 2012, “The role of citizen in our democracy does not end with your vote.” Now that the votes are counted and the results are in, use this information. That’s what it’s here for.
Tyler Gross
Dining & Dishes
Dining has ceased to be just a way to nourish the body. It’s sustenance for the soul, a way to create local community (and support local farmers), a practical form of entertainment. Your favorite new restaurant, Mint Mark, covers all the bases. It serves market-driven dinners; weekends, it goes full-on brunch; and Fridays, it embraces the end of the work week with a martini lunch. But if a restaurant can make its name on pierogi and cauliflower, the kitchen really knows its stuff. Other kitchens across the board have equally enthusiastic followings.
New Restaurant
1. Mint Mark
2. BelAir Cantina
3. Longtable Beer Cafe
Steakhouse
1. Tornado Steakhouse
2. Johnny Delmonico’s
3. Smoky’s Club
Pizzeria
1. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
2. Glass Nickel Pizza
3. Ian’s Pizza
Italian Restaurant
1. Lombardino’s Restaurant
2. Cento
3. Osteria Papavero
Middle Eastern Restaurant
1. Banzo
2. Mediterranean Cafe
3. Nile Restaurant
Chinese Restaurant
1. Imperial Garden
2. Hong Kong Cafe
3. Chang Jiang
Japanese Restaurant
1. Red
2. Muramoto
3. Takara
Southeast Asian Restaurant
1. Ha Long Bay
2. Lao Laan-Xang
3. Sa-Bai Thong
Indian Restaurant
1. Swad
2. Swagat
3. Maharani
Mexican/Southwestern Restaurant
1. Taqueria Guadalajara
2. Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace
3. Eldorado Grill
American Cuisine Restaurant
1. Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
2. The Old Fashioned
3. The Great Dane
Sandwich Shop
1. Milio’s Sandwiches
2. Casetta Kitchen & Counter
3. Stalzy’s Deli
Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant
1. The Green Owl Cafe
2. Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
3. Fuego’s
Brunch
1. Sardine
2. Bassett Street Brunch Club
3. Short Stack Eatery
Food Cart
1. Banzo
2. El Grito Taqueria
3. Good Food
Patio Dining
1. The Great Dane Pub
2. Mickey’s
3. UW-Memorial Union Terrace
Deli
1. Stalzy’s Deli
2. Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
3. Gino’s Italian Deli
Kid-Friendly Restaurant
1. Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
2. Ian’s Pizza
3. The Nitty Gritty
Laura Zastrow
Favorite new restaurant: Mint Mark
Fish Fry
1. Dexter’s Pub
2. The Avenue Club
3. Quivey’s Grove
Barbecue
1. That BBQ Joint
2. Smoky Jon’s #1 Barbecue
3. Famous Dave’s
Bakery
1. Batch Bakehouse
2. Bloom Bake Shop
3. Madison Sourdough
Health Food/Juice Spot
1. Willy Street Co-op
2. Saints Madison Juice Co.
3. Forage Kitchen
Restaurant for A celebration
1. The Nitty Gritty
2. Sardine
3. Eno Vino
Tyler Gross
Drinking
Not only food is local and artisanal. Frequently, drink is also coming along for the ride. Meet the person who brewed your beer — right in the taproom. Have an idea for a cocktail? Share with the mixologist. New watering holes strive to be community-oriented, with long tables for meeting neighbors and chatting with friends. And that’s true across the board — coffee, beer, wine, spirits.
Happy Hour
1. Genna’s Lounge
2. Tempest Oyster Bar
3. Nomad
Bar for Craft Beer
1. BarleyPop Tap & Shop
2. The Malt House
3. Dexter’s
Taphouse/Brewpub
1. The Great Dane Pub
2. Working Draft Beer Company
3. Karben4 Brewing
Wine Spot
1. Eno Vino
2. Table Wine
3. Grape Water Wine Bar
Laura Zastrow
Favorite bar for cocktails: Merchant
Bar for Cocktails
1. Merchant
2. The Robin Room
3. Eno Vino
Sports Bar
1. Players Sports Bar
2. Jordan’s Big 10 Pub
3. Wilson’s Bar
LGBTQ Bar
1. Plan B
2. Shamrock Bar & Grille
3. Five Nightclub
Dive Bar
1. The Caribou Tavern
2. The Plaza Tavern
3. Paradise Lounge
Pub Trivia Night
1. Echo Tap & Grill
2. The Nitty Gritty
3. The Brass Ring
Spot for a night out with friends
1. Memorial Union
2. (tie) Genna’s Lounge and Mickey’s Tavern
Coffee Shop
1. Colectivo
2. Barriques
3. Johnson Public House
Liquor Store
1. Steve’s Wine Beer Spirits
2. Woodman’s
3. Cork ‘N Bottle
Brewery
1. Karben4 Brewing
2. Ale Asylum
3. One Barrel Brewing
Locally Brewed Beer
1. Fantasy Factory, Karben4 Brewing
2. Hopalicious, Ale Asylum
3. Commuter Kolsch, One Barrel Brewing
Winery
1. Wollersheim Winery
2. Drumlin Ridge Winery
3. Fisher King Winery
1. Old Sugar Distillery
2. State Line Distillery
3. Yahara Bay Distillery
Craft Cocktail
1. Honey Cap, old Sugar Distillery
2. The Regret, Merchant
3. Bloody Mary, Short Stack Eatery
Tyler Gross
Goods
It’s right there in the name: Goods are good. Where would you be without furniture for your dwelling, wheels with which to get around, clothes for your bod, and fun trinkets to brighten the day for your sweetie?
Grocery Store
1. Willy Street Co-op
2. Woodman’s
3. Metcalfe’s Market
Specialty Food Shop
1. Fromagination
2. Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
3. Penzey’s Spices
Men’s Clothing Boutique
1. Jazzman
2. Context Clothing
3. Hive of Madison
Women’s Clothing Boutique
1. Grasshopper Goods Mobile Boutique
2. Change Fair Trade Fashion Boutique
3. Rupert Cornelius
Kids Gear Store
1. Capitol Kids
2. Tradition Market
3. St. Vincent de Paul
Jewelry Store
1. Burnie’s Rock Shop
2. Chalmers Jewelers
3. Goodman’s Jewelers
Bike Shop
1. Revolution Cycles
2. Budget Bicycle Center
3. Machinery Row
Auto Dealer
1. Zimbrick
2. Smart
3. Don Miller
Home-Decor Store
1. Rewind Decor
2. HomeGoods
3. Century House
Pet Supply Store
1. MadCat Pet Supplies
2. Bad Dog Frida
3. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse
Pharmacy
1. Community Pharmacy
2. Walgreens
3. Hoey Apothecary
Bookstore
1. A Room of One’s Own
2. Mystery to Me
3. Half Price Books
Gift Shop
1. Anthology
2. Little Luxuries
3. Orange Tree Imports
Thrift Shop
1. St. Vincent de Paul
2. Goodwill
3. Agrace Thrift Store
Garden Store
1. Jung Garden Center
2. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses
3. Madison Greenhouse Store
Outdoor Recreation Store
1. REI
2. Fontana Sports Specialties
3. Movin’ Shoes
Chris Collins
Favorite record store: Strictly Discs
Record Store
1. Strictly Discs
2. B-Side Records
3. MadCity Music Exchange
Vintage/Antique Store
1. Rewind Decor
2. Odana Antiques
3. Retro Revolution
Gaming Store
1. I’m Board
2. Pegasus Games
3. Netherworld Games
Tyler Gross
Services
After you have goods, sometimes they break and need to be repaired. Hair grows and must be cut. Your skin comes out of your mom plain and eventually has to be tattooed. Where to have these things done?
Gym
1. Functional Integrated Training
2. Capital Fitness
3. Anytime Fitness
Specialty Fitness Studio
1. Flyght Cycle
2. The Barre Code
3. ReformMadison
Yoga Studio
1. Dragonfly Hot Yoga
2. Inner Fire Yoga
3. The Studio
Salon
1. Thorps Haircuts & Color
2. Elevation Salon & Spa
3. Cha Cha Beauty & Barber
Spa
1. Elevation Salon & Spa
2. Kneaded Relief
3. Sol Escape
Body Art Shop
1. Ultimate Arts Tattoo
2. Capitol City Tattoo
3. Steve’s Tattoo and Body Piercing
Veterinary Clinic
1. All Pets
2. Lakeview
3. Isthmus
After-School Program
1. Young Shakespeare Players
2. Madison School AND Community Recreation
3. Goodman Community Center
Day Care
1. Red Caboose
2. Creative Learning Preschool
3. Bernie’s Place Child Care Center
Bike Repair Shop
1. Revolution Cycles
2. Machinery Row
3. Budget Bicycle
Auto Repair Shop
1. Dutch’s Auto Service
2. Zimbrick
3. Ben’s VeeDub Shop
Tyler Gross
Out & About
Getting out includes dating, biking, skiing, dancing, dog exercising and meeting your neighbors at Madison’s many festivals. Those festivals in turn encompass such activities as drinking beer, eating bratwurst, lavishly buttering sweet corn (and eating it), bicycling, cross-country skiing, listening to jazz, or opera, or traditional folk, or watching fireworks over the lake. Life is good.
City Park
1. James Madison
2. Tenney
3. Olbrich
Dog Park
1. Prairie Moraine
2. Warner
3. Capital Springs
Golf Course
1. University Ridge
2. Vitense Golfland 9-hole
3. Glenway
Bike Trail
1. Capital City State Trail
2. Southwest Commuter Trail
3. Lake Monona Loop
Downhill Ski
1. Tyrol Basin Family Ski and Snowboard Area
2. Cascade Mountain
3. Devil’s Head Resort
Place to XC Ski
1. Elver Park
2. UW Arboretum
3. Blue Mound State Park
The Wisco
Favorite sand volleyball court: The Wisco
Sand Volleyball Court
1. The Wisco
2. Ten Pin Alley
3. Five Nightclub
Spot for a First Date
1. UW Memorial Union Terrace
2. Natt Spil
3. Olbrich Gardens
Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests
1. UW Memorial Union Terrace
2. The Old Fashioned
3. Dane County Farmers’ Market
Dance Club
1. Plan B
2. Sotto
3. Five Nightclub
Festival
1. La Fête de Marquette
2. Willy Street Fair
3. Taste of Madison
Tyler Gross
Arts & Media
Sure, there are the theater groups. There are the bands: blues and hip-hop and rock. There’s radio and television and print. But really, everyone must bow down to the cats. Thank you Apollo, Baby Girl, Bootsy, Boggs, Chi Chi, Curtis, Danger, Johnny Whiskers, Lenny, Mercutio, Missi, Pink, Sappho, Sirsha, Stanley, Trouble and the many more Cats of Madison, all found on Instagram.
Performance Group (theatre/comedy)
1. Young Shakespeare Players
2. Monkey Business Institute
3. American Players Theatre
Live Music Venue
1. High Noon Saloon
2. Majestic Theatre
3. Orpheum Theater
Singer-Songwriter
1. Frank Busch
2. Beth Kille
3. Art Paul Schlosser
Rock Band
1. Bassliss aka No Love Dog
2. Cats on Leashes
3. Hussy
Americana Band
1. WheelHouse
2. (tie) Driveway Thriftdwellers and Oak Street Ramblers
Jazz Artist
1. Ben Sidran
2. Tony Castañeda
3. Hanah Jon Taylor
Blues Band
1. The Jimmys
2. Cash Box Kings
3. Meat Jelly
Hip-Hop Artist
1. Rob Dz
2. Young delta
3. CRASHprez
Dance Band
1. VO5
2. Mad City Funk
3. Natty Nation
Club DJ
1. Nick Nice
2. DJ boyfrRRiend
3. DJ Konduit
Karaoke
1. Karaoke Kid
2. Ohio Tavern
3. Lazy Oaf Lounge
Local Website
1. Isthmus.com (Isthmus)
2. (tie) tonemadison.com (Tone Madison) and lovemadisonweddings.com (Love, Madison)
Radio Station
1. WORT-FM, listener-sponsored community radio, 89.9
2. WMMM-FM, “Triple M,” 105.5
3. WERN-FM, Wisconsin Public Radio, 88.7
Radio Show
1. Mel & Floyd, WORT-FM
2. Jonathan and Kitty, WMMM-FM
3. Knobs to Eleven, WSUM-FM
Journalist Radio/TV
1. Amber Noggle, WKOW (ABC)
2. Dylan Brogan, WORT-FM
3. John Stofflet, WMTV (NBC)
Favorite journalist (print/web): Dylan Brogan
Journalist Print/Web
1. Dylan Brogan, Isthmus
2. John Nichols, The Capital Times
3. Jessie Opoien, The Capital Times
1. (tie) @journalistish, Allison Geyer, Isthmus and @madisontraffic, Madison traffic
2. @uwmadison, UW-Madison
1. @cats_of_madison, Cats of Madison
2. @epicureanchronicles, Epicurean Chronicles
3. @midwestmunchers, Midwest Munchers,
Podcast
1. Titanic Minute
2. (tie) adam asks chuck and downtown madison life
Tyler Gross
People
A city is only as great as the people who live there. In that sense, Madison is very fortunate. The leading vote-getters in this category are only the top of a long, happy, inclusive list that also ranges from Olympic curlers Becca and Matt Hamilton to Ziggy the Willy Street Cat (technically not a person).
Politician
1. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
2. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan
3. Madison mayor Paul Soglin
Activist
1. Ali Muldrow, GSAFE
2. Brandi Grayson, Young, Gifted and Black Coalition
3. Brenda Konkel, the Tenant Resource Center
Bartender
1. Dylan Estey, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse
2. Johanna Heineman-Pieper, Camp Tripalindee
3. Craig Spaulding, AC Hotel
Chef
1. Tory Miller, L’Etoile/Graze/Sujeo/Estrellón
2. Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern
3. Oscar Villarreal, Fuegos
Educator
1. Fred Swanson, transition/special needs, West High School
2. (tie) Anthony Cao, director of choirs, West High School; and William Cronon, Professor of History, Geography and Environmental Studies; UW-Madison
Athlete
1. Ethan Happ, UW men’s basketball
2. Steve Stricker, PGA golfer
3. Robyn Wiseman, Madison Radicals
Tyler Gross
Odds & Ends
A walk-up song is the song the PA system plays when a batter approaches the plate in baseball. It’s your theme song, the song you’re known by. “Jump Around,” the anthem that ushers in the fourth quarter of home Badger football games, has apparently jumped the confines of Camp Randall to signify the city at large. And while they failed to gather as many votes, perhaps “Let’s All Go to the Bar” by Deer Tick and “Sex and Beer” by Wisconsinite Pat McCurdy do get to the heart of a certain sentiment, too.
2018 Phrase To Be Banned
1. “Fake news”
2. (tie) “Make America great again” and “lit”
Madison’s Walk-Up Song
1. “Jump Around”
2. “Sweet Caroline”
3. “Feelin’ Groovy”
Madison’s most overrated feature
1. State Street
2. The lakes
3. UW Memorial Union Terrace
Carolyn Fath
Madison’s most underrated feature: the lakes
Madison’s most Underrated Feature
1. The lakes
2. Bike-friendliness
3. UW-Arboretum