Local knowledge

Shelby Criswell
1. Where was the city’s first cemetery located?
A. Current site of GEF 3
B. James Madison Park
C. Orton Park
D. Law Park
2. What did Judge James Doty give legislators to help persuade them to pick Madison as state capital?
A. Gold
B. Hemp
C. Corn
D. Buffalo robes
3. What grandson of a U.S. president ran a successful carriage service in Madison for decades?
A. Beverly Jefferson
B. Dennis Kern
C. Millard Fillmore Jr.
D. Eldridge Jackson
4. Who was the longest continuously serving Madison mayor?
A. Paul Soglin
B. James R. Law
C. Silas U. Pinney
D. Otto Festge
Arterial knowledge: Match the street with the speed limit!
5. East Johnson Street at Tenney Park
6. East Washington Avenue at East Towne
7. Midvale Boulevard at Mineral Point Road
8. Aberg Avenue at Bridges Golf Course
9. University Avenue through the heart of campus
A. 25 mph
B. 30 mph
C. 40 mph
D. 45 mph
10. Who is the highest-ranking elected federal official ever to attend UW-Madison?
A. Robert M. La Follette
B. Tammy Baldwin
C. Russ Feingold
D. Dick Cheney
E. Melvin Laird
11. Madison is home to the oldest housing co-op in the U.S. It is:
A. Lothlorien
B. Crestwood
C. Audre Lorde
D. Syntropy
12. Before Robert M. and Belle Case LaFollette moved to Maple Bluff, they lived downtown. Their digs were on:
A. West Mifflin Street
B. Spaight Street
C. Broom Street
D. North Pinckney Street
13. Which of the following is not the name of a onetime Madison newspaper?
A. The Press Connection
B. The Argus
C. Core Weekly
D. Takeover
E. The Dane Dirt
Lakes everywhere: Match the following lake with its significant characteristic.
14. Lake Mendota
15. Lake Monona
16. Lake Wingra
17. Lake Waubesa
18. Lake Kegonsa
19. “Mud Lake”
A. Its name is a corruption of the Ojibwe word for swan and swans still gather there at the outlet of the Yahara
B. Its shores used to have a summer camp once attended by Orson Welles
C. The Beltline skirts it
D. The shallowest of the lakes
E. Otis Redding’s plane crashed here
F. It has a seaplane airport
20. Which famous naturalist attended UW-Madison?
A. Rachel Carson
B. John Muir
C. Henry David Thoreau
D. Annie Dillard
21. Which of these acts never played the Stock Pavilion?
A. Joan Baez
B. U2
C. R.E.M.
D. L7
E. Pete Seeger
Tally the number of your correct answers (below) to see what you win!
16-21: Mayor for a day
11-15: Alder for a day
6-10: Bucky for a day
0-5: Free tickets to the Dane County Farmers’ Market
Answers:
1. C, 2. D, 3. A, 4. B, 5. A, 6. C, 7. B,
8. D, 9. A, 10. D, 11. B, 12. C, 13. E, 14. B,
15. E, 16. D, 17. A, 18. F, 19. C, 20. B, 21. B