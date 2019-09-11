Local knowledge

× Expand Shelby Criswell

1. Where was the city’s first cemetery located?

A. Current site of GEF 3

B. James Madison Park

C. Orton Park

D. Law Park

2. What did Judge James Doty give legislators to help persuade them to pick Madison as state capital?

A. Gold

B. Hemp

C. Corn

D. Buffalo robes

3. What grandson of a U.S. president ran a successful carriage service in Madison for decades?

A. Beverly Jefferson

B. Dennis Kern

C. Millard Fillmore Jr.

D. Eldridge Jackson

4. Who was the longest continuously serving Madison mayor?

A. Paul Soglin

B. James R. Law

C. Silas U. Pinney

D. Otto Festge

Arterial knowledge: Match the street with the speed limit!

5. East Johnson Street at Tenney Park

6. East Washington Avenue at East Towne

7. Midvale Boulevard at Mineral Point Road

8. Aberg Avenue at Bridges Golf Course

9. University Avenue through the heart of campus

A. 25 mph

B. 30 mph

C. 40 mph

D. 45 mph

10. Who is the highest-ranking elected federal official ever to attend UW-Madison?

A. Robert M. La Follette

B. Tammy Baldwin

C. Russ Feingold

D. Dick Cheney

E. Melvin Laird

11. Madison is home to the oldest housing co-op in the U.S. It is:

A. Lothlorien

B. Crestwood

C. Audre Lorde

D. Syntropy

12. Before Robert M. and Belle Case LaFollette moved to Maple Bluff, they lived downtown. Their digs were on:

A. West Mifflin Street

B. Spaight Street

C. Broom Street

D. North Pinckney Street

13. Which of the following is not the name of a onetime Madison newspaper?

A. The Press Connection

B. The Argus

C. Core Weekly

D. Takeover

E. The Dane Dirt

Lakes everywhere: Match the following lake with its significant characteristic.

14. Lake Mendota

15. Lake Monona

16. Lake Wingra

17. Lake Waubesa

18. Lake Kegonsa

19. “Mud Lake”

A. Its name is a corruption of the Ojibwe word for swan and swans still gather there at the outlet of the Yahara

B. Its shores used to have a summer camp once attended by Orson Welles

C. The Beltline skirts it

D. The shallowest of the lakes

E. Otis Redding’s plane crashed here

F. It has a seaplane airport

20. Which famous naturalist attended UW-Madison?

A. Rachel Carson

B. John Muir

C. Henry David Thoreau

D. Annie Dillard

21. Which of these acts never played the Stock Pavilion?

A. Joan Baez

B. U2

C. R.E.M.

D. L7

E. Pete Seeger

Tally the number of your correct answers (below) to see what you win!

16-21: Mayor for a day

11-15: Alder for a day

6-10: Bucky for a day

0-5: Free tickets to the Dane County Farmers’ Market

Answers:

1. C, 2. D, 3. A, 4. B, 5. A, 6. C, 7. B,

8. D, 9. A, 10. D, 11. B, 12. C, 13. E, 14. B,

15. E, 16. D, 17. A, 18. F, 19. C, 20. B, 21. B