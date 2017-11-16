Gifts for the arty

Everyone has a friend or loved one who’s just that much cooler than they are. Whether the gift is for an actual artist or just a keen appreciator of the arts, this one needs to be chosen with special care. Choose correctly, and — bonus! — you increase your own hipness factor.

Vintage Polaroid camera + film

Rewind Decor shop owner Morgan Miller makes sure to always stock working vintage Polaroid cameras and the film that fits them. The result? Instant photographs with a retro feel. In an increasingly digital world, a Polaroid camera can be a unique gift for a photographer, or just anyone who would get a kick out of shaking it like a Polaroid picture.

Cost: $21 for film, $28 and up for cameras

Where: Rewind Decor, 1336 Williamson St.

Native American jewelry

An authentic piece of American Indian jewelry makes a stunning statement. Katy’s American Indian Arts carries a large collection of neckwear, earrings, bracelets and rings featuring natural turquoise stones and shells, always handmade and often vintage.

Cost: varies by piece, many items available in the $60-$100 range

Where: Katy’s American Indian Arts, 1817 Monroe St.

Watercolor travel sketch set

Watercolor brush pens and a handy sketchbook of watercolor paper might be just the nudge a budding artist needs. Palettes and canvases may be too intimidating; this approach, with the watercolor already loaded into the pen, means it’s easy to make a visual journalon-the-go.

Cost: $2 and up for single pens; $10 and up for sketchbooks

Where: Artist & Craftsman Supply, 203 W. Gorham St.

× Expand Anthony Verbick

Tea set

Brewing and enjoying a pot of tea can be considered an art form. In many cultures, drinking tea is a communal activity. Alone, it’s a meditative act that forces us to slow down. For a tea tutorial, and to shop a variety of tea ware like matcha starter kits, charming tea cups and pots, ceramic bowls (for whisking matcha) and vintage Japanese tea sets, stop in to Macha Tea Company on East Johnson Street. And while you’re at it, buy some tea for the pot.

Cost: Varies; matcha starter kits, including ceramic bowl, scoop and whisk, $40

Where: Macha Tea Company, 823 East Johnson St.

Embroidery kit

Winter is the perfect time to stitch. For the novice or even experienced embroiderer, consider an embroidery kit from Hazel General Store. The kits feature patterns, like strawberries, snowflakes and celestial scenes, that are nostalgic and modern at the same time. Kits also include the pre-printed fabric pattern (in color), wooden hoop, embroidery floss, needles and stitching notes.

Cost: $27

Where: Hazel General Store, 1250 Williamson St.

Textile art

Look for textile artist Melissa Jenkins’ serene wall hangings, boho chic pieces made with a variety of fibers that evoke the outdoors — and a sense of playfulness. Any of Jenkins’ weavings would be a welcome addition to a living room or bedroom.

Cost: $40-$80

Where: Hatch Art House, 1248 Williamson St.

Museum membership

A membership to a museum is a perfect gift for art lovers of all ages. Memberships include such perks as free admission, discounts in the museum shop, and often free or discounted admission to hundreds of other museums across the country. Plus, Madison’s free museums depend on memberships for funding. Moral: A gift membership is a win-win.

Cost: Varies by level of membership, generally between $25 and $140/year

Where: Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.;

Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.;

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St.