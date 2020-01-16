The thunder of war

× Expand Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev.

On Jan. 13, 1945, Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev took the podium at the Moscow Conservatory’s Great Hall to conduct the world premiere of Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100. World War II had raged since 1939, and this was the composer’s first symphony in 14 years.

As Prokofiev raised his baton, artillery fire began outside. He paused until the thunder subsided, then proceeded with the program. After the concert, the audience learned the cannonade had marked the Red Army’s crossing of Poland’s Vistula River on its way to Germany. By May of that year, the war in Europe was over.

It’s these sorts of historical details that make it into Madison Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Beyond the Score” events, which deepen the audience’s understanding of composers. On Jan. 19, MSO hosts Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5: Pure Propaganda?

The symphony’s music director, John DeMain, says he believes Prokofiev wanted to paint a positive picture for the future of humankind. “In a way, it celebrates the end of World War II,” DeMain says of the famous symphony. “It also depicts the beauty of nature and the 20th century’s hustle and bustle. It was immediately well-received by the public.”

“Beyond the Score,” a program created by and licensed from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, is a scripted mixed media presentation that taps into the roots of some of history’s great classical composers and their works. The event features images from the war and performances by four actors from American Players Theatre, including core company member James Ridge, who portrays Prokofiev.

“Beyond the Score doesn’t seek to do a harmonic or theoretical analysis of the music itself, but rather explores influences that have inspired the composer to write the music,” DeMain says. “There is always another way to give the audience a more heightened

Braden Moran As part of the mixed media show, APT actor James Ridge will play Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev.

experience in listening to the music. It’s adult music appreciation and, for us, a good audience-building tool.”

For Ridge, this performance marks his third “Beyond the Score” characterization. The actor has previously played Czech composer Antonin Dvořák discussing his Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95: From the New World, and English composer Sir Edward Elgar as he unraveled his Enigma Variations.

“My first experience with ‘Beyond the Score’ was one of utter excitement and wonder,” Ridge says. “I think the series is an amazing gift to Madison.”

In the concert’s first half, orchestra pianist Daniel Lyons will become Prokofiev’s hands, providing musical examples while Ridge and the other actors — Sarah Day, Colleen Madden and Marcus Truschinski — offer insights on the composer and his work. The actors depart for the concert’s second half, when the orchestra performs Prokofiev’s full symphony.

“I’m not a stuMdent of music, but the scripts are so well thought out that I’m able to explore and mine the ideas like any other type of script,” Ridge says. “Beyond making the ideas clear so they land in the audience’s ear, I’m looking for the humor, the pathos and the humanity. And everybody loves a good story.”