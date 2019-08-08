Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 8-15

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Bottle Rockets + The Figgs, Thursday, Aug. 8, McPike Park, 5 pm: Kiki Schueler curated this Sessions at McPike concert, featuring a trio of bands that have all played her house concert series. The Bottle Rockets remain one of the Midwest’s best bands, combining twang and rock with a sharp-edged but heartfelt lyrical sensibility. The Figgs are another of rock’s long-running secret weapons, with a remarkably prolific and consistently excellent discography over the last quarter century; once you see them live, you won’t want to miss them next time. Representing Madison are power pop ambassadors BingBong, and Raine Stern (in the tent, during set breaks).

People Fest, Aug. 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: This annual music festival hosted by Madison soul-rockers People Brothers Band always features a strong lineup of local and regional jam-friendly roots music, and this year is no different: Them Coulee Boys, Natty Nation, Pine Travelers and Jaedyn James & the Hunger are just the start of a packed weekend. The ante is upped by the addition of the inimitable Todd Snider, one of the best musical storytellers of the last few decades, as well as Nashville rockers Blackfoot Gypsies. If you don’t know where Yuba is, it’s time you found out. Schedule: driftlessmusicgardens.com

Beauty and the Beast, Thursday, Aug. 8, Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, 7:30 pm: Who doesn’t love the classic story of the smart and beautiful young woman, Belle, transforming the hardened heart of the surly Beast? And it’s all the better that the gruff monster is really a handsome prince trapped under a spell. If Belle’s golden ball gown doesn’t enchant you, the talking and singing teapot, clock, candelabra and furniture surely will. Middleton Players Theatre’s production features Nathan Connor (Beast/Prince), Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) and Daniel Jajewski (Gaston). ALSO: Friday (7:30 pm), Saturday (2 & 7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), Aug. 9-11.

Lyrics Born + The Iguanas, Friday, Aug. 9, McPike Park, 5 pm: It’s a worldly danceable Friday night. New Orleans’ The Iguanas meld Chicano grooves with roots rock, and funky Bay Area rapper Lyrics Born will get the crowd up and dancing. New material from the charismatic rapper is a fresh spin on his positive rhyming. Local steel drum outfit Panchromatic Steel kicks off the night with shimmery calypso and jazz. All the Sessions at McPike Park raise awareness and funds for six local nonprofits.

Glitterer, Friday, Aug. 9, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: This solo act, created by Pennsylvanian Ned Russin, weaves together different threads of ’00s rock and pop to create a fresh sound for this decade. “Destiny,” from the recently released project Looking Through The Shades, combines the distorted guitar of alt-rock and grunge, the soft synth of bedroom pop, and the shout-sung vocals of emo to create something that is both an homage to the past and something undeniably its own.

Dave Cooper Quartet, Friday, Aug. 9, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: John Coltrane’s mid-1960s modal jazz suite A Love Supreme continues to resonate with musicians more than five decades on; just last year, the album inspired a complete re-imagining by duo Mattson 2. For this concert (rescheduled from June 28), an all-star local lineup of Michael Brenneis (drums), Dave Cooper (trumpet), Nick Moran (bass) and Chris Rottmayer (piano) will recreate the iconic suite, followed by a second set of original Coltrane-inspired works.

Madison New Music Festival, Aug. 9-11, various venues: A mini-course in current classical music, this annual fest kicks off Friday with a spotlight on homegrown composers and young local musicians curated by renowned pianist Robert Feitz (7:30 pm, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art). Four leading composers premiere new works in Saturday’s concert (7:30 pm, First Unitarian Society), then Sunday switches it up with R&B-and-gospel-infused classical from Milwaukee-based sister duo SistaStrings (2:30 pm, Robinia Courtyard). The festival sunsets with a free partner concert from Madison New Music Ensemble (5 pm, Memorial Union Terrace).

Carrie: The Musical, Friday, Aug. 9, Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater, 7:30 pm: The folks at the Capital City Theatre Conservatory perform their first ever full-scale production with the adaptation of Stephen King’s groundbreaking take on teen angst. The title character is a bullied girl and overly-protected daughter, who discovers a latent power and figures it’s time to get even. ALSO: Saturday (7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), Aug. 10-11.

Mad With Power Fest, Saturday, Aug. 10, High Noon Saloon, 5 pm: American-made power metal, arcade games and pinball collide in this epic one-day festival hosted by Madison’s reigning metal gods, Lords of the Trident. Now in its third year, Mad With Power Fest invades a new venue with its best lineup yet. Georgia’s Theocracy, a global symphonic metal tour de force, headlines a seven-band bill that also includes Arizona’s Judicator, California’s Hellion Prime and Novareign, North Carolina’s Widow, New Jersey’s Fiakra and, of course, Lords of the Trident. Phillip Ahn, who played Shang Tsung in the fighting game Mortal Kombat II, also will be on hand to kick your ass.

Nate Gibson & the Hi-Fly Rangers, Saturday, Aug. 10, BarleyPop Live, 9:30 pm: If you want to learn more about legendary Tennessee record label Starday, Nate Gibson is the man to ask: He wrote the essential book on the company, The Starday Story. Not only does he have the history down, the music is covered as well, as he’s been performing songs by the label’s artists for years. His new album, Nate Gibson & the Stars of Starday, features duets with 14 Starday artists and backing by Marty Stuart and his band, among many others. For this show, Gibson brings the music to life with Finnish rockabilly artists the Hi-Fly Rangers.

Next Level Showcase, Saturday, Aug. 10, Madison Labor Temple, 2 pm: This free, all-ages outdoor concert returns for its third iteration with a lineup featuring local favorites (Funkee JBeez, Orquesta SalSoul del Mad), and regional players who don’t hit town as often: Tweed featuring Gervis Myles (formerly Tweed Funk), Kaylin Kole and Collage & Company.

Sway Wild, Sunday, Aug. 11, The Winnebago, 8 pm: Sway Wild is comprised of Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, who’ve been performing as a duo since 2010 but only recently adopted their current moniker. Their recently released single, “Comin’ and Goin,’” is Americana meets world music, with hushed vocals, island rhythms and gospel-esque harmonies courtesy of fellow folk duo Birds of Chicago. They’re currently touring in anticipation of the release of their debut self-titled album, out in September. With folk-rocker Beth Bombara.

Travelin' McCourys, Wednesday, Aug. 14, McPike Park, 5:15 pm: Bluegrass nirvana is reached Wednesday night as Sessions at McPike Park pairs what is arguably the world’s most potent bluegrass unit, The Travelin’ McCourys, with two of Madison’s most talented country/bluegrass performers, Beth Kille and Sortin’ the Mail. The McCoury brothers, Rob and Ronnie, tour with their fellow travelers when they’re not performing with their father, Del McCoury, who is one of the last living members of Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys. Sortin’ the Mail do two sets between the McCourys over in the Sessions tent and will be celebrating the release of their shiny new album, Ringin’ the Doorbell.

Dobet Gnahoré, Wednesday, Aug. 14, McPike Park, 5:15 pm: Thursday night Sessions at McPike Park gets decidedly more global with two sets of world music from the Ivory Coast by internationally acclaimed singer and powerhouse live performer Dobet Gnahoré. The evening also includes two sets by Ecuador’s Nakawis. Madison’s reggae ambassadors Natty Nation get things started.

Reverend Horton Heat, Thursday, Aug. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: This Texas-based band works from a rockabilly base but in as high-octane a manner as possible, and is just as likely to play straight country or a blazing surf rocker as the mood strikes. On their new album, Whole New Life, the Rev. and Jimbo welcome a new drummer and also have fleshed out the sound with a piano player, which should amp up their trademark psychobilly even higher. With Lincoln Durham, The Delta Bombers.

Evil Dead the Musical, Thursday, Aug. 15, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, 7:30 pm: Sam Raimi’s classic trilogy of horror/comedy films is reimagined as a stage musical. But if you think that means they’re cutting down on the blood and guts, you’d be wrong. It’s every bit as funny and gory as the film, only now with songs. Groovy, baby. Through Aug. 25.

Taylor Tomlinson, Thursday, Aug. 15, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Being a single woman isn’t easy, but Taylor Tomlinson at least makes the misery sound like a blast. Performing since she was 16, Tomlinson is one of the youngest comics out there, and also one of the smartest. A less than idealistic outlook makes her still-hopeful stories about a lackluster love life all the more endearing. Tomlinson is one of the funniest comics working currently, so do not miss this one. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17, 8 & 10:30 pm.

