Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 12-19

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Andrew McMahon, Thursday, Dec. 12, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Despite being only in his late 30s, Andrew McMahon has lived a few lifetimes. He’s done time on the Warped Tour with pop-punk outfit Something Corporate, and struck out on his own with the gentler Jack’s Mannequin. He is also a leukemia survivor. McMahon is a phenomenally talented songwriter and pianist, able to bridge the gap between adult contemporary and teenage angst. This is emo all grown up. His latest solo album, Upside Down Flowers, was released in 2018. With Ivory Layne. ALSO: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 pm (sold out).

Beatles vs. Stones, Friday, Dec. 13, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: A pair of Madison supergroups revive the British Invasion battle, and like the history of the Moptops and the Satanic Majesties, the rivalry is nothing but friendly. The Beatles are embodied by Madison Mystery Tour, who have faithfully been covering the Fab Four album by album, five decades after the date when each was originally released. Stones tribute Loving Cup features not one but two Jaggers, both pulled from the ranks of VO5: Andrew Rohn and Catherine Capellaro (also arts and culture editor for Isthmus). A splendid time is guaranteed for all, so on with the show!

Rocket Bureau, Beach Patrol, Cribshitter, Friday, Dec. 13, Art In, 9 pm: Art In has a solid lineup for your Friday the 13th pleasure. Madison’s Rocket Bureau, the project of songwriter-guitarist Kyle Motor, is a study in power pop with tremendous harmonizing guitars. Green Bay’s Beach Patrol are reminiscent of Elvis Costello and The Replacements. And local favorites Cribshitter offer up exquisitely crafted pop tracks with titles like “If These (Vaginal) Walls Could Talk.”

Coyote Brother, Friday, Dec. 13, Crescendo Espresso Bar, 7 pm: Coyote Brother is singular, not plural, but J. Hardin and Hayward Williams sing with the DNA of classic country brother acts like the Everlys, the Delmores, and Jim and Jesse. Their self-titled new album showcases their writing ability as well as their vocals. The duo brings the modern sensibility of The Milk Carton Kids with an added boost of grit and emotion. With Humbird (Minneapolis).

TubaChristmas, Saturday, Dec. 14, Capitol Rotunda, 2:30 pm: Time to take holiday caroling to the next level. Hear your favorite traditional Christmas songs booming through the state Capitol Rotunda, played by more than 200 musicians of all ages, performing exclusively on the tuba and euphonium. Part of a national celebration of big brass, TubaChristmas invites amateur and professional players to participate, with an hour of rehearsal before the show (performer registration begins at noon, First United Methodist Church). Get to the Rotunda early to grab a great spot near the holiday tree and revel in the bass notes!

Recreational Rhythms Winter Ball, Saturday, Dec. 14, High Noon Saloon, 2 pm-1 am: Rec Rhythms changes things up for its 15th season raising funds for local charities (this year The Road Home and Heat for Heroes), moving indoors and adding more youth programming (admission is free for ages under 18). Along with music by David Landau, DJ $amroc and a special kids’ set by Better Yeti, the event kicks off with little om BIG OM yoga. The evening concert starts at 5:30 pm, with music ranging from Ween tribute Warm Wet Rag to straight up blues by Madtown Mannish Boys. With Soul Symmetry, One Human Band.

IfIHadAHifi, Saturday, Dec. 14, Crystal Corner, 9 pm, Milwaukee noise-rock legends IfIHadAHiFi’s 2019 release, We’re Never Going Home, is the band’s first since 2012’s Nada Surf EP+3. The album has an overall space theme but there are plenty of allusions to our earthly dystopia on songs like “Space is Fake,” which decries the spread of anti-science conspiracies. They’ll be joined by local post-punkers Daughters of Saint Crispin, and darkwave synth punkers Cave Curse will kick off the show.

Music Makes a Difference: Island Night, Saturday, Dec. 14, The Winnebago, 7 pm: Three heavy hitters with island influences lend their talents to this benefit for Music Makes a Difference. The proceeds from this show go to Savory Sunday, an organization that feeds homeless people in the basement of the state Capitol every Sunday. With sets from the infectiously danceable steel drummers of Panchromatic Steel, Hawaiian-French swingers Mal-O-Dua, and funk and reggae grooves from Primitive Culture.

County Hwy PD, Saturday, Dec. 14, Cargo Coffee East, 6:30 pm: Inspired by Ken Burns’ PBS Country Music documentary, the hardworking duo of Daithi Wolfe (fiddle) and Prentice Berge (guitar) is tackling their favorite songs from episodes 5-8, including some they previously reworked for the Solidarity Sing Along (such as “We’re Not Going Away” to the tune of “I’ll Fly Away”). Singing along is encouraged, naturally.

Jake Clemons, Monday, Dec. 16, The Winnebago, 8 pm: On his newest album, Eyes On The Horizon, South Carolina songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jake Clemons references artists as disparate as Rage Against The Machine and Bruce Hornsby. On tracks like “Consumption Town,” the current saxophonist of The E Street Band (son of the legendary Clarence Clemons) works with artists like Tom Morello, creating complex compositions that slam capitalism and the ruling class.

Stephen Kellogg, Tuesday, Dec. 17, The Winnebago, 8 pm: Across 10 albums, the New England native has devoted his folk songwriting to exploring the ways that our interpersonal relationships change over time. On last year’s Objects in the Mirror, recorded live in a single week in Nashville, he takes a meaningful look at the past, drawing lessons and inspiration. Songs like “Love of My Life” embrace the memories, while “High Highs Low Lows” mourns them. With Bascom Hill.

Brother Ali, Wednesday, Dec. 18, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Following the November release of a surprise album, one of hip-hop’s most pensive rhymesayers stops in for one of his always effervescent performances. On Secret & Escapes, the Madison-born emcee continues to drop his contemplating cadences over jazzy and fascinating production on tracks like the opener, “Abu Enzo.” With DJ Last Word, Nur-d.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.