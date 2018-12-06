Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 6-12

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Ingrid Michaelson Trio, Thursday, Dec. 6, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Thanks to the tastemakers picking music for the ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, this indie-pop sensation got famous in the mid-aughts. Since then, Ingrid Michaelson has continued to release critically acclaimed albums. She’s also a self-described “Christmas-obsessed human,” and for this tour she’s playing music from her new holiday album, Songs for the Season.

Dana Gould, Thursday, Dec. 6, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 PM: At this point in storied comedian Dana Gould’s career, it’s hard to find something that Gould hasn’t accomplished. He was on Seinfeld during the “Summer of George,” produced for Parks and Recreation, wrote for The Simpsons for seven years, and has six comedy specials under his belt. He even has a critically acclaimed podcast, The Dana Gould Hour, which is basically a special every week. If you’ve never seen this legend and his “non-controversial jokes about controversial topics,” you’ve been missing out on some golden Gouldian comedy. With Katie Hannigan, Rich D’Amore. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Wintersong, Friday, Dec. 7, Barrymore, 8 pm: This year’s iteration of the annual musical fundraiser helps put food on the table, with funds going to Second Harvest Food Bank. And the lineup will warm your heart: Anna Vogelzang (leaving her new, warm L.A. home for this show), Lost Lakes, Nick Brown, Faux Fawn, Josh Harty, Madison Malone and Love High. The organizers have raised an impressive $30,000 in the last five years; let’s help keep the larders full this winter.

Megan Thee Stallion, Friday, Dec 7, Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: At 23 years old, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the brightest young stars of Houston’s blossoming rap scene. Her latest EP, Tina Snow, is chock full of hard-hitting bangers and brings her locale’s trademark slow and distorted sound into this decade. On tracks like “Cocky AF,” the emcee raps bar after bar unapologetically about her sexuality, her hustle and her haters.

Mic Kellogg, Friday, Dec. 7, High Noon Saloon, 10 pm: Wisconsin’s Mic Kellogg is known for rapping about breakfast foods, but his latest EP, Make This Last, shows the artist maturing on his quest for positivity and self-love. On the song “FWM” Kellogg admits his flaws and sings a somber hook over a moody, R&B inspired beat. With Rich Robbins, DOSES and Sean Sison.

Redshift Headlights, Friday, Dec. 7, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Two Oshkosh bands team up with a pair of Madison acts for a night featuring diverse flavors of rock. Redshift Headlights play intricate folk rock, heavy with harmonies and orchestral percussion, while Spy vs. Spy plays guitar-driven classic rock full of catchy riffing. Madtown is represented by power popsters Heavy Looks and prog rock trio Control.

Don’t Mess With Cupid, Saturday, Dec. 8, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Madison’s own tribute to Otis Redding, Don’t Mess With Cupid, has a special “Funky Christmas” treat lined up for clubgoers. In addition to a selection of Otis classics, the band, fronted by the dynamic Kevin Willmott II, will also play a set by funk pillar James Brown. DJ Phil Money will keep the dancers on the floor between sets.

The Last Revel, Saturday, Dec. 8, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Across three albums, this Minnesota trio has woven a rich tapestry of Americana styles. Bluegrass, folk and blues come together seamlessly on many of their songs, and “Cheyenne,” their latest single from this month, is no exception. On it, lead vocalist Rachel Hanson sings mournfully while violin and organ chords swell and recede. With Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound, David Huckfelt.

Sleepersound, Saturday, Dec. 8, Art In Gallery, 7 pm: Critical comparisons to Television, Mission of Burma and Mogwai may get people in the door to check out this lush Milwaukee quartet, which is celebrating the release of its full-length debut album, In Medias Res. But it will be Sleepersound’s own ambient rock riffs, muted-pop vocals and melancholic steadfastness that will earn the band new fans in Madison. These guys even have their own “cinema and visual effects” person to help you more fully experience Sleepersound’s excursion into the deeper reaches of dreamy post-rock and experimental prog. With Milwaukee avant-garde popsters Paper Holland and DM Lazer.

Baroque Holiday Concert, Saturday, Dec. 8, First Congregational Church, 8 pm: This annual concert by the renowned Madison Bach Musicians features period instruments and a chamber ensemble performing works from Josquin des Prez and Heinrich Schütz, along with works by Bach, of course. It’s often one of Isthmus classical critic’s John W. Barker’s favorites of the year. Get there at 7:15 pm for the pre-show lecture by artistic director (and harpischordist) Trevor Stephenson.

Prenicia Clifton, Saturday, Dec. 8, Overture Center-Promenade Hall, 7 pm: An opera singer who has performed all over the world, Prenicia Clifton is also a passionate youth advocate who serves as director of Precollege/Youth Programming and Compliance at UW-Madison. For this performance, “Songs of Hope,” Clifton will share a selection of holiday favorites alongside 16-year-old Airin Beals, an aspiring singer from Chicago. All proceeds benefit Precollege & Youth Programs.

Twelves, Saturday, Dec. 8, Communication, 8 pm: A trio of local bands take the Communication stage. Twelves plays discordant rock and roll with elements of wild math rock. Our Friends, The Savages combine an emotional vocal delivery with instrumental elements of groove and funk. Cats on Leashes plays riot-grrrl-inspired punk rock, sounding straight out of the ‘90s.

S-E-R-V-I-C-E, Saturday, Dec. 8, Crystal Corner, 10 pm: Indianapolis-based post-punk supergroup S-E-R-V-I-C-E appears in Madison soon after the release of their first single, “Hey,” which combines catchy guitar riffs with lead singer Jilly Weiss’ (of We Are Hex) screeching vocal delivery. Local openers Wash celebrate a new EP of fuzzy indie rock; Solid Freex delivers old-school energetic punk rock; and Cave Curse manipulates layers of synths to spacy effect.

WORT Birthday Bash, Sunday, Dec. 9, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: To celebrate their 43rd year on the airwaves in style, the good people at WORT have invited Jaedyn James & the Hunger to headline. On the 10-piece band’s latest EP, Outright, they bring vintage soul into the 21st century. On the titular track, James’ sterling voice is buoyed by organ chords, brass, harmony vocals and violin. Madison’s own Tony Kannen & the Sound Garden Crew will open, with an early R&B style plucked from the 1950s.

Hot Tuna, Sunday, Dec. 9, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Initially a Jefferson Airplane side project, Hot Tuna is the long-running blues-and-roots collaboration of singer-guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady. The well-traveled duo will perform an acoustic show, which no doubt will give off plenty of warm vibes on what could be a chilly Wisconsin night.

Stuff Your Stockings, Sunday, Dec. 9, Brink Lounge, 10:30 am-4 pm: There’s no better way to spend a Sunday than by visiting this arts and craft fair organized by two sultry and talented singer/artists: Carolynn Schwartz Black and Rebecca Nebula Stanley. Shop for clothing, ceramics, jewelry and more — it’s all handmade by locals. Plus there’s music all day long, with caroling from the Madison Savoyards, Girls Rock Camp alumni, Honey & Brimstone, Samba Novistas, Dave Adler’s Holidayoke Sing-along and jazz from Schwartz Black and Cliff Frederiksen. $2 entry fee or bring a non-perishable food item and get in for free.

Richard Thompson Electric Trio, Wednesday, Dec. 12, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: A Richard Thompson concert is always a must-see event for the already-converted. For those who haven’t yet heard the British folk-rock pioneer (not even Fairport Convention ... really?), buy a ticket and prepare for some stunning guitar playing and emotionally charged singing from one of the deepest song catalogs in popular music. And his latest album, 13 Rivers, provides much worthy new material to play at this trio show.

