Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 2-9

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Alex Moffat, Thursday, Jan. 2, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Moffat is another member of the storied line of comedians making the jump from The Second City in Chicago to the national stage. Currently a cast member of Saturday Night Live, Moffat’s memorable recurring characters include two portrayals on “Weekend Update:” a child-like Eric Trump and the “Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.” ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 3-4, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Wisconsin Punk Fest, Friday, Jan. 3, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Grab your hairspray and spike those bangs because the punks are back in town! All you misfits, remember to reload your sex pistols and bring your offspring. Part of FPC Live’s month-long series showcasing regional performers, punk artists get their time in the moonlight for no-holds-barred anarchy. We certainly hope you’re ready to rock out with your buzzcocks out. A packed lineup includes Gender Confetti, COASTING, Something To Do, Telethon, We Should Have Been DJs, No Question, Parsing, Courtesy of Tim and Clean Room.

Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest, Friday, Jan 3, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Hosted by scene statesman Rob Dz, this year’s fest of rhymes and rhythms features headliner Lucien Parker, who since leaving Madison and returning to Minnesota has steadily perfected his potent concoction of rapping and melody on tracks like “Of Gods and Men.” Locals Eli B and Supa Friends each have inventive takes on old and new styles of rap as well. With Mic Kellogg, Bravo, Genesis Renji, Outside Voices.

Radoslav Lorković, Friday, Jan. 3, North Street Cabaret, 7 pm: Radoslav Lorković was born in Croatia but grew up mostly in the Midwest, and that central placement in America gave him the chance to absorb many popular and traditional music styles as well as train on classical piano. His music shows he took advantage, effortlessly moving from stride piano to folk to R&B to rock, often overlaid with a near-classical feeling. Along with his showmanship from behind the 88s, accordion jams are also likely at this Madison Folk Music Society concert.

Sass, Friday, Jan. 3, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Minneapolis quartet Sass has been gaining notice in the Midwest for a few years, thanks to an engaging mix of jangly and jagged rock. Their songs, by leader Stephanie Jo Murck, are both clear-eyed and at times heartbreakingly vulnerable. Sass’ debut full-length album, Chew Toy, helped land them on the Stereogum Best New Bands list for 2019. With Madisonians Interlay and Treatment.

Wisconsin Jazz Fest, Saturday, Jan. 4, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Sometimes jazz is best when it’s home-grown, and three area acts invade the Majestic to introduce some new riffs for the new year. Lawrence University graduate Paul Dietrich and his Big Band anchor a night of hot sounds. Joining Dietrich will be the Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, marking a return once again of the local Hammond B3 master. Isthmus Bones rounds out the well-orchestrated program.

Mead & Metal Fest, Saturday, Jan. 4, Bos Meadery, 6 pm: Start the new year off right with Bos Meadery’s seventh annual celebration of its locally made mead complemented by Madison’s best hard rock and metal acts. This year’s lineup features Sabotage, Cowboy Amazing, The Garza, and the self-proclaimed “most metal band on Earth,” Lords of the Trident. There’s also a costume contest with prizes awarded for the best metal and Viking ensembles and “brutal” poetry readings between sets. Skol!

Alex Wilson Band, Saturday, Jan. 4, Knuckle Down Saloon, 9 pm: A winner of multiple WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) awards over the past decade-plus, Alex Wilson Band remains a leader in the Milwaukee and regional blues scene. Leading the trio with his guitar and vocals, Wilson can play the blues salty or sweet, grinding or groovy.

Advance Base, Monday, Jan. 6, Communication, 7:30 pm: Chicago lo-fi pop outfit Advance Base plays with many sonic forms, but this project led by Owen Ashworth (Casiotone for the Painfully Alone) ultimately forms a coherent and tender sound on their tracks. Despite its name, their hit “Summon Satan” is a sweet, almost elegiac song for times passed by. With local supergroup Lameena, featuring members of Disq, Post Social and Trophy Dad; and Sinai Vessel.

Steve Forbert, Thursday, Jan. 9, Venue on Winnebago, 8 pm: In the mid-1970s Forbert followed a path trod by many hinterland troubadours: Get thee to N.Y.C. Unlike many would-be stars, Forbert had the songwriting acumen to back up his dreams, soon landing a record contract and hitting the Billboard Top 20 with the iconic “Romeo’s Tune.” Forbert is on tour celebrating a 40th anniversary release of the album that included the hit, Jackrabbit Slim; here’s hoping he will also play some songs from the excellent 2018 album The Magic Tree.

G. Love & Special Sauce, Thursday, Jan. 9, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: The pioneering blues and hip-hop mixer is on tour introducing music ahead of the release of his new album, The Juice, on Jan. 17. On the single “Go Crazy,” the Philly emcee and multi-instrumentalist jams out over clean guitar licks and grooving percussion. His vocal skills impress as well, riding the rhythm of his band’s arrangement with deft flow and dexterous lyricism. With Shamarr Allen.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.