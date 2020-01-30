Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 31-Feb-5

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Mandolin Orange, Friday, Jan. 31, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Touring off the release of their 2019 album, Tides of a Teardrop, this North Carolina band crafts a contemplative and deeply stirring roots sound. On songs like “Golden Embers,” organs and violins coalesce perfectly over the transfixing vocals of lead singer Andrew Marlin. With Kate Rhudy.

Collector, Friday, Jan. 31, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: Three members from three Midwestern cities — Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis — form this experimental jazz trio, one of the most intriguing acts the region has to offer. Their new record, Post Rock Lately, runs for 52 minutes but is composed of just two songs. Jakob Heinemann (bass), Devin Drobka (drums), and Matt Blair (Fender Rhodes electric piano and electronics) craft ever-shifting sonic landscapes — ranging from the industrial to the sublime.

Cynergy 67, Friday, Jan. 31, Crucible, 9 pm: Madison electronic rock band Cynergy 67 is turning 20, and ready to pull out the glow sticks and gas masks in celebration. Joined by their electronic music brethren Lorelei Dreaming and V is for Villains, Cynergy 67 will be performing at Crucible’s Winter Glow Party for fans 18 years and older. Blacklight gear is encouraged. With DJ Senseless between bands.

Yam Haus, Saturday, Feb. 2, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: This Minneapolis-based band strings together one finely tuned pop song after another, each with the kind of multi-genre integration that their hometown is known for. Across 2018’s Stargazer, songs like the title track and “Kingdom” pull from funk and new wave to create a cohesive and catchy sound. With Seasaw, Kat & the Hurricane.

Gaelynn Lea, Sunday, Feb. 2, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: The 2016 NPR Tiny Desk Concert winner and virtuoso violinist visits Madison with a new single in tow. On “The Long Way Around,” the artist and fierce advocate for people with disabilities channels her chamber pop sound to look thoughtfully at what has come to pass and what lies ahead.

Clay Rehm CD release, Tuesday, Feb. 4, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: Singer and multi-instrumentalist Rehm is a regular on Madison-area stages, most often seen recently with the wide-ranging rock cover band Baby Rocket. At this show he debuts his first album of original songs, an engaging set of rockin’ pop called Burned Again and Other Love Songs. The album was recorded by Beth Kille, who will play in Rehm’s band as well as playing a set with her own band.

YBN Cordae, Tuesday, Feb. 4, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: The most vintage-leaning member of the YBN rap collective visits Madison on tour with the 2019 Grammy-nominated album The Lost Boy. On each of his songs, Cordae revives the tenets of golden-era hip-hop — a groovy sampled beat with tight vocal cadences and rhyme schemes.Songs like “Bad Idea,” featuring Chance the Rapper, revive the clever wordplay and lyrical sincerity of bygone days. With 24KGoldn. Note: This show moved from Feb. 3.

Madtown Writers Round, Wednesday, Feb. 5, High Noon Saloon, 6:30 pm: For those looking for an instant entrée into the current hometown singer-songwriter world, this is your night. Twelve leading lights, in groups of four, will take the stage “in the round” for songs and the stories behind them. Featuring: Kari Arnett, Frank Busch (of WheelHouse), Derek Ramnarace (The Soapbox Project) and Raine Stern; Mark Croft, Robert Gronna (People Brothers Band), Jeffrey James and Dana Perry (Dana & the Joanis); and Teddy Davenport, Bryan Drewyor, Mark Harrod and Mackenzie Moore.

