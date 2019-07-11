Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

× Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 11-18

LÜM Launch Party, Thursday, July 11, Majestic Theatre, 7:30 pm: A confab of Midwestern talent collects to celebrate the official launch of LÜM, a social/music streaming app developed here in Madison by a group of former UW-Madison students. FPC Live, one of the investors in LÜM’s latest round of fundraising, helped construct the lineup, which features pop (Chicago’s OSTON), electronic (Madison’s zzisco), rap (Mic Kellogg and the House of Renji), and an Electric Forest regular (pronouncedyea). User data is LÜM’s primary currency/stock and trade, so supercharge the cell and come prepared to share and engage.

Dan Tedesco, Thursday, July 11, The Winnebago, 7 pm: The Iowa-based singer/songwriter brings a political focus to his soulful folk on his new album, American Darkness. His songs are tinged with nostalgia and righteous anger, such as in “The Wolves Are Running Wild, Tonight.”

Fete de Marquette, July 11-14, McPike Park: Madison’s Francophile festival returns with its usual robust assortment of musical talent as well as a variety of ways to enjoy it. Dance all night long to the groovy beats of Stacey Pullen (9:30 pm) on Saturday night during the festival’s Musique Electronique programming. Or, have brunch alongside the old world jazz of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble on Sunday (9 am). Do not miss Ceux Qui Marchent Debout (pictured, 9:15 pm Saturday and 7:30 pm Sunday), a funky French band that plays vintage brass instruments and electrifies the crowd.

Ron Funches, Thursday, July 11, Comedy on State, 8 pm: The most huggable stand-up in all the land is gracing Madison with his adorable aura! Riding through on his “Merriment Marauder” tour, Funches is on a mission to spread his infectious giggling fits to crowds across not only the U.S., but the entire universe. He is full of hilarious anecdotes about life as a single dad, video games, and probably some weed stuff. With Blair Socci and Gabe Dinger. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, July 12-13, 8 & 10:30 pm.

New Recruits, Friday, July 12, Tip Top Tavern, 10 pm: The past decade-plus has been a dry one for fans of inimitable Madison punk rockers New Recruits. After disbanding in 2006, they have played but one reunion show — until now. Help celebrate the recent return of shows on a regular basis at the Tip Top with an evening of NR goodness. Here’s hoping they have been practicing “The Cows in Black Pitch Fields.”

Willy Street Chamber Players, Friday, July 12, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6 pm: In the first of three performances this summer, this award-winning local group of classical instrumentalists tackles Mozart and Mendelssohn with the help of featured artist Danny Kim on viola. Stick around afterward for a reception catered by local chefs.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Friday, July 12, Crucible, 7 pm: The Tony Award-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch is definitely not your mom’s feel-good, romantic musical. The title character (played on Broadway by such luminaries as Neil Patrick Harris (in the playlist), Andrew Rannells, Darren Criss and Taye Diggs) is a glamorous transgender rock performer who grew up as a “slip of a girlyboy” in East Berlin under communism. After a botched sex-change operation, Hedwig is left with a useless “angry inch” of skin, among many other disappointments. Directed by Dana Pellebon, it’s sure to be a lively, loud and irreverent exploration of identity and gender. We’re pumped to see the marvelous Sean Langenecker in the starring role. ALSO: Saturday (7 pm) and Sunday (4 pm), July 13-14. Through July 20.

Cracker + Camper Van Beethoven, Saturday, July 13, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Both Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven are led by David Lowery; the former was formed after the 1990 dissolution of the latter. Camper Van Beethoven is perhaps best known for their delightfully weird jangle-pop classic “Take the Skinheads Bowling,” and Cracker for the ’90s alt-rock radio staple “Low.” Camper reunited in 1999, and in 2005 the bands founded and co-headlined a multi-day music festival in California called Campout, which will celebrate its 15th and final shindig this August. With Ike Reilly.

Art Fair on the Square, Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14, Capitol Square and 100 block of State Street: It’s the most artful time of year, when 500 artists from around the country (and Canada) converge on the Square with sculpture, pottery, paintings, clothing, jewelry and more. There’s also live music galore (including The North Code and Kelsey Miles, in the playlist above), a silent auction tent, and a block of emerging artists on State Street. This is the 61st year of the event, which supports the free programming of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. And it’s all adjacent to the Wisconsin-based Art Fair Off the Square on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Big Mother Gig, Sunday, July 14, Art In, 8 pm: This LA-based, Wisconsin-native power pop band returns after a two-decade hiatus. On their recently released cover of M83’s seminal hit “Midnight City,” the vocals make the highs of the classic song go even higher. Tracks like “Soak In Our Dreams” on the 2018 album No More Questions exercise great restraint in the verses before exploding into huge sequences of guitar and vocals.

The Mekons, Monday, July 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: UK post-punk vets The Mekons retreated to Joshua Tree National Park to write and record their latest album, the aptly named Deserted. Opening track “Lawrence of California” features a new wave beat with desert rock undercurrents, and a fiddle ostinato that descends into noisy cowpunk chaos by the end of the song. Themes of isolation and introspection are ever-present throughout the album’s nine tracks, and the music, like much of the Mekons’ catalog, integrates a variety of genres not often combined, such as punk and Americana. With local Mekons tribute act The Wekons (yes, really!).

Like A Storm, Monday, July 15, Red Zone, 6 pm: They had us at “didgeridoo.” The large wind instrument indigenous to Australia lends an eerie grooviness to the razor riffs of Like A Storm. But as the most successful New Zealand rock band in U.S. radio history, Like A Storm doesn’t overly rely on the didgeridoo. Rather, the band’s appeal lies in its propulsive heaviness (often anchored to bleak lyrics), soaring melodies and commanding stage presence. Like A Storm and Omaha, Nebraska, outfit Through Fire top this Monday-night hard-rock blowout that also includes LA’s female-fronted Stitched Up Heart and Detroit goofballs Wilson.

The Steel Woods, Thursday, July 18, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Mixing grunge with twang, this Nashville band makes hard-nosed music with a country soul. Songs like “Blind Lover” off their recent Old News LP take a gruff approach to themes of heartache and moving on. With Ray Scott.

