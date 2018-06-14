Isthmus Picks Playlist: June 14-21

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of June 14-21, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Madison Reunion, June 14-16, all over Madison: How do you capture a decade that contained so many important cultural benchmarks? Well, you gotta hand it to Ben and Judy Sidran and myriad other organizers who picked up on the idea of a reunion reflecting on the legacy of the 1960s. The big-ticket music shows (Temptations and Reunion Blues with Boz Scaggs, Tracy Nelson and Ben Sidran) are sold out, but there’s a range of excellent free music on the Union Terrace all three nights: Thursday: Lou & Peter Berryman (5 pm) and a Motown-inspired dance party with VO5 (9 pm). Friday: Fabulous Imitations (5:30 pm) and Paul Cebar (9 pm). Saturday: Gerri DiMaggio (5:30 pm) and ‘60s singalong with Dueling Pianos (7:30 pm). Film buffs will want to catch a Cinematheque screening of the remastered classic Monterey Pop, along with a short of Otis Redding’s iconic performance at the festival. Glenn Silber will be on hand to introduce his Oscar-nominated The War at Home (Friday and Saturday). There’s a “be-in” at Picnic Point; an ice cream social; and art exhibits at MMoCA, Overture, the Capitol Rotunda and the Union. Share your stories from the ‘60s at a storytelling booth at the Union. And the weekend wouldn’t be complete without the World Naked Bike Ride (Saturday). We truly don’t have space to list it all. See our calendar at isthmus.com for many more events. And go to madisonreunion.com for the official program.

Between the Waves music festival, June 14-16, High Noon Saloon, Brink Lounge, Bos Meadery: More than just a music industry conference, this city-sponsored event also boasts three days of performances from dozens of Madison’s best musicians. Thursday night brings songwriter sessions featuring the likes of Shawndell Marks and Corey Mathew Hart; Friday night features stellar lineups of hip-hop, metal and Latin music; and on Saturday there’s a full day of eclectic performances from standouts including the People Brothers Band, Imaginary Watermelon and soul-funk artist Jeffrey James. Find the schedule in the music listings or at btwmadison.com.

Magic Sword, Thursday, June 14, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Just looking at the three members of Magic Sword, you’d think that you’ve been transported to some future hellscape. But the members of the Idaho trio — who wear masks and capes on stage — aren’t sinister at all. In fact, they’re actually a pretty kickass electro-dance rock band, here to save the world from bad vibes. They last released an EP called Legend in 2016.Theater:

Cracker, Friday, June 15, King Street, 7 pm: Cracker heads up from Virginia to kick off the Live on King Street series of free shows in front of the Majestic Theatre. After decades of anthemic hits like “Low,” the roots rock band is on its ninth album, Berkeley to Bakersfield. The album balances and separates the prolific band’s rock and country influences across two full-length sections. Dreamy country-rockers Susto and Christopher Gold & the New Old Things open.

Steely Dan + The Doobie Brothers, Saturday, June 16, Breese Stevens Field, 6:30 pm: You know the songs by the Dan (“Do It Again,” “Peg,” “Cousin Dupree”) and the Doobs (“China Grove,” “Black Water,” “The Doctor”), and each legendary band will play the hits and more on what should be a memorable early summer evening. Steely Dan remains anchored by singer/keyboardist Donald Fagen, following the 2017 passing of his songwriting partner Walter Becker. The current Doobie Brothers lineup includes founders Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons, as well as longtime bandmate John McFee.

Blues Picnic, Saturday, June 16, Warner Park, noon-9 pm: The Madison Blues Society presents an all-day shindig of blues in an outdoor setting. With five bands, the lineup consists of bands that span the national blues scene as well as the spectrum of blues music. Altered Five of Milwaukee plays a jazzy soulful mix, while Boom Boom Steve V & the Knockouts deliver a funky take on the classic genre. Other acts include Madison’s own Blythe Gamble & the Rollin’ Dice, Chicago’s Ivy Ford Band, and the Chris O’Leary Band from New York state’s Hudson Valley.

White Bush Unicorn, Saturday, June 16, Art In, 7:30 pm: Chances are you’ve never seen a band like White Bush Unicorn before. The psych rock outfit is built around a friendly brand of chaos, resulting in tunes that sound like a gleeful head trip. This show will celebrate the birthday of their friend Baby Bear, a local drag queen, as well as the release of the band’s new album, Some Pretty Songs Average. Don’t miss out on the fun.

Madison Area Music Awards, Sunday, June 17, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 5:30 red carpet, 7 pm show: Madison’s hardworking and underpaid musicians get to feel like royalty for one night as the Madison Area Music Awards deliver Grammy-style awards in many categories. The show’s high production values and artists’ sartorial flair make for a memorable night. This year’s lineup of live musicians includes Julia McConahay with performers from Underground Aerial, Trilogy, Bosky Point (formerly known as Late Harvest), Shawndell Marks with Luminous String Collective, Stackhouse, Grupo Candela, and the Lower 5th with members of the Madison Youth Choir.

Broken Shadows, Sunday, June 17, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: Broken Shadows is a jazz supergroup comprised of Bad Plus members Reid and Dave King, plus saxophonists Chris Speed and Tim Berne. Here the talented quartet will be performing the music of jazz icons Ornette Coleman, Dewey Redman and Julius Hemphill.

Flasher, Monday, June 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Washington, D.C., post-punk three-piece Flasher plays zany rock ‘n’ roll and rarely repeats itself, with songs seamlessly gliding between quirky shouts, brooding melancholy, and driving guitar riffs. The single “Skim Milk” from their latest album, Constant Image, captures their ethos of forging ahead without any discernible path forward. With Dehd, Early Eyes.

John Christensen CD release, Monday, June 18, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: A veteran of the Madison jazz scene, bassist John Christensen is a prolific player who has collaborated with just about everybody in town. At long last, he’s released his debut album of original compositions for a quartet of all-star performers, including Madison’s Johannes Wallmann on piano, and Chicagoans Dave Miller on guitar and Andrew Green on drums. Dear Friend is a joyful and immensely satisfying listen.

Jex Thoth, Wednesday, June 20, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Hypnotic psych-doom metal masters Jex Thoth have been active for more than a decade but only very rarely played live shows in their current Madison home base. Recently returned from an extended tour of Europe, the band will surely be ready to vibrate the roof off the High Noon with trippy heaviness. A stellar local lineup also includes the dark post punk/no wave sounds of Vanishing Kids and black metal duo Tubal Cain.

Permasonic Records launch party, Thursday, June 21, Art In, 9 pm: Though he is still planning on moving to New York, emcee/producer/sound engineer Chris LaBella is far from ending his involvement in Madison’s local scene. His latest contribution is Permasonic Records, a collective consisting of LaBella and local artists, including Ra’Shaun, Red The Bully, D.E.M.I and Javar Notes. Accompanied by a local art display, each of the artists will be performing at this event as well as LaBella’s longtime producing partner, Norwei.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.