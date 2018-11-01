Isthmus Picks Playlist: Nov. 1-8

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Joywave + Sir Sly, Thursday, Nov. 1, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Two alternative music heavy hitters share a headlining spot, both showcasing unique fusions of pop and indie rock. Joywave’s recent single “Blastofff,” featured in a Fortnite trailer, is laden with synths and lead singer Landon Jacobs’ emotional vocal delivery. Sir Sly combines electronic funk and psychedelic sensibilities on the recent Billboard charting groove “&Run,” from 2017’s Don’t You Worry, Honey. With Flora Cash.

Loudon Wainwright III, Thu., Nov. 1, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Since his lone “hit” chart-wise remains 1973’s Billboard Top 20 surprise “Dead Skunk,” it’s an improbable fact that in modern times as many people may know Wainwright from his work over the years as an actor (from a memorable recurring role on MAS*H to various Judd Apatow projects) as for his songwriting. However, his 20-plus albums over the last nearly five decades represent a monumental catalog of songs filled with pointed wit and sharp observations, by turns heartbreaking or hilarious — and often a mix of the two.

POSTPONED UNTIL Jan. 24: Eric Johnson, Thursday, Nov. 1, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Eric Johnson wrote “Cliffs of Dover,” one of the most memorable electric guitar instrumentals of all time (and it won a Grammy, too). Now, almost 30 years after its 1990 release, Johnson is performing the album on which it appears — Ah Via Musicom — in its entirety, backed by an electric band.

Serengeti, Thursday, Nov. 1, The Wisco, 10 pm: Following the release of his new album, prolific experimental rapper Serengeti visits Madison from his hometown of Chicago. On Dennis 6e, Serengeti (real name David Cohn) is appearing for the last time as his fictional Kenny Dennis character, a washed-up Chicago rap legend. On “Date Story,” he wistfully recounts stories of lost love and missed opportunities. With Mekong, Lil Guillotine.

Randy Rainbow, Thursday, Nov. 1, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: Actor and comedian Randy Rainbow’s humorous YouTube videos have provided ongoing must-watch relief to gays and straights exhausted by the Trump White House and everything it represents. With pink-framed glasses perched on his nose, Rainbow — and, yes, that is his real name — sings what others are thinking, and does so with brass and sass. More than a half-million viewers follow his video feeds, and he once received a fan letter from Stephen Sondheim. What more could a young man with the surname Rainbow want?

Fun Home, Thursday, Nov. 1, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7:30 pm: To celebrate its 10th season, Forward Theater has added a musical to its lineup, and not just any musical. Based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel, Fun Home is an eloquent, irreverent, groundbreaking production about love, extreme family dysfunction, homosexuality, suicide and growing up in a funeral home. Adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori, it garnered Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, Best Leading Actor and Best Direction in 2015. Playing the lead role is Madison’s resident Broadway star Karen Olivo (Hamilton, In the Heights), fresh off her Boston run of the new musical Moulin Rouge. Through Nov. 25.

Kamasi Washington, Friday, Nov. 2, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Powerhouse tenor saxophonist Kamasi Washington returns to Madison for the first time since his sold-out debut at the Majestic in November 2017. The leader of a 10-piece band has collaborated with Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Run the Jewels, Ibeyi and, on his last visit, had his father, Rickey (a session woodwinds player who played with Diana Ross and The Temptations) in the band. This run finds Washington touring on the recently released dynamic double disc Heaven and Earth. With noticeable Afro-Futuristic influences, Washington keeps the jazz tradition alive, even in a cover of the theme to Bruce Lee’s Fists of Fury. With Butcher Brown.

I’m With Her, Friday, Nov. 2, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 pm: The roots of I’m With Her date to an impromptu 2014 collaboration by Americana stars Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan (Crooked Still) and Sara Watkins (Nickel Creek). In February, the trio released its first album, See You Around, featuring 12 new compositions showing their seemingly telepathic harmony singing was a good predictor of an ability to craft memorable songs together as well.

The Safes, Friday, Nov. 2, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Since around the turn of the century, Chicagoland act The Safes has been a guaranteed best bet for anyone looking to get out of the house for some rock ‘n roll fun. Anchored by brothers Frankie and Patrick O’Malley, The Safes keep recording albums full of catchy earworms and spreading them around the globe via energetic live shows (including stops in Japan and Spain in 2018). Also bringing the rock are Madisonians The Minotaurs (with a new tape out on Rare Plant) and Rocket Bureau.

Cavalleria Rusticana + Pagliacci, Friday, Nov. 2 , Overture Hall, 8 pm: The Madison Opera offers a classic double bill, featuring some of opera’s most soaring dramatic numbers. Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana and Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci are both tragedies set in rural Italy. The sumptuous production features the Madison Opera Chorus, members of the Madison Youth Choirs and the Madison Symphony Orchestra. ALSO : Sunday, Nov. 4, 2:30 pm.

Paula Poundstone, Friday, Nov. 2, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: The hardest working asexual atheist in the biz graces Madison once again. Poundstone has been active in the comedy world since the late 1970s. She’s a Jedi master at crowd work and known for her deceiving guileless intellect. Her irreverent, disarming banter is also a staple of NPR’s quiz show Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me. Don’t be fooled by her stupid oversized ties; She’s a living legend.

Flannel Fest, Saturday, Nov. 3, High Noon Saloon, 5 pm: Flannel Fest — a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund — always features a stacked lineup, and this year — its fifth — is no different. Rockford heroes Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, plus Wisconsin Americana leaders The Mascot Theory, Beth Kille Band, Well-Known Strangers, Driveway Thriftdwellers, and Kurt Gunn & Amanda James will all take the stage at the High Noon. Help keep the heat on for your fellow Wisconsinites and have fun doing it.

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Monday, Nov. 5, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: This expansive blues-rock collective, known for its live shows, features the dynamic husband-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks (The Allman Brothers Band) and singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi. The band will be coming off a recent six-night October run at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and should be functioning at peak performance. With Todd Snider.

Let’s Go Democrazy, Tuesday, Nov. 6, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: Did you vote in the midterm elections? Good job! Now reward yourself with this fun show featuring the soulful-rock sound of the Civil Engineers, funk-fusion from Wurk and “brain-damaging” rock from Magic Conch. Proceeds benefit the League of Women Voters of Dane County, and there will be free beer from Sprecher Brewery while supplies last. Let’s hope we’ll be drinking to celebrate.

Lady Laughs Comedy Festival, Nov. 7-11, multiple venues and times: Five days, four stages, dozens of performers and infinite potential for hilarity. Now back for its third year, this event is quickly becoming a Madison mainstay thanks to the hard work of organizer Dina Nina Martinez. Comedians from all over the country (and a couple from abroad!) will take over Plan B, Nomad World Pub, Camp Trippalindee and Barrymore Theatre. There will be standup, improv, an open mic, an after party with DJ Saint Saunter, and a catered brunch. Delightful! Schedule.

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, Thursday, Nov. 8, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is a bit of an enigma. The Chicago-based experimental hip-hop artist draws from jazz, reggae, electronic, screamo and math rock. His 2017 album, Drool, is weird in the absolute best way — he switches between singing and rapping over eclectic beats that channel retro video games. With Sen Morimoto, Son!.

Wild Nothing, Thursday, Nov. 8, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The indie-rock outfit created by Jack Tatum has turned out sweet, nostalgic synth-pop tracks since 2010, when he released Gemini from his bedroom, forging a major piece of what would later be understood as a high point for the dream-pop revival. Now that he has major label support, Tatum’s music sparkles with a hi-fi intensity. If his latest trio of singles for his upcoming full-length Indigo are any indication, his work is a return to the simpler production of his early days, supported by the bold instrumentation he’s picked up along the way. With Men I Trust.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.