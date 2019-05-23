Dropout pop

× Expand The lovable pop band is led by Connor Brennan (center, at keyboard), who dropped out of a medical physics program to pursue music.

Woodrow, Madison’s throwback pop band that leans forward, has a new full-length release that lives up to its name. Sincerely is a showcase for composer Connor Brennan’s shaggy love songs that, like the title of one track, “Bubblegum Heart,” lure you in with sweetness and then shove you into the darkness when love sours.

Brennan, who plays keys, appears to be the byproduct of a rowdy three-way between Neil Sedaka, Tom Waits and Ben Folds. Woodrow has released two EPs, but Sincerely reflects the kind of commitment and growth that came with Brennan’s decision to drop out of his medical physics doctoral program at UW-Madison and write music full time. His personal journey is no less meandering than the other members of the band, who are some of Madison’s most clever musicians.

Drummer Andrew Klunick is a former UW Marching Band drum major. Bassist Claire Kannapell is also an improv actor. Guitarist Marc Brousseau is a high school math teacher. The band’s other guitar player, multi-instrumentalist Brandon Jensen, moonlights as a player for Piano Fondue.

The combination of sensibilities creates a nerdy-but-naughty sound, one that is hip almost to the breaking point. The chorus of “Bubblegum Heart” is as catchy as a stadium sing-along. It’s a countdown to a cratered love affair: “Four hands, three words, two broken bottles and one message that pulled us apart.” The video, directed by Eric Schwierske, features Brennan and bandmates romping around Vilas Park in colorful pastels.

Brennan’s crisp voice matches the sturdiness of his compositions. He goes falsetto at will. “Ship without a Shore” showcases the band’s overall vocal muscle with four-part harmonies. Woodrow’s music is pure pop, but there’s a wink of irony in their sound, a dose of melancholy even on the uptempo tracks that provides tension. It’s as though they’re keeping a secret when they play.

Some of Sincerely’s pop-mysticism is no doubt the result of some Eau Claire DNA. The project was recorded and produced in Eau Claire by Evan Middlesworth (LASKA) at Pine Hollow Studio. LASKA (along with Man Called Noon and Claxy) will share the bill at Woodrow’s album release party at the High Noon Saloon on May 25. The show will benefit Share the Health: Free Women’s Health Clinic.