Dramedy on ice

The Midwest doesn’t get much film representation. We’ve got Fargo (1996), 2004’s Dawn of the Dead remake, and my favorite of 2017, The Bye Bye Man. Wisconsinite Michael M. McGuire, who attended UW-Madison, adds another Midwestern entry with his first feature film, Aquarians. Shot in various locations throughout Marinette County and Menominee County, the movie succeeds at portraying the harsh Midwestern winter as the desolate, isolated wasteland that it is.

But the film is less successful when it comes to human stories. It stars Daytime Emmy winner Chandler Massey as Danny Sullivan, a troubled young man who enrolls in a seminary after a family tragedy. Returning to his hometown, Danny tries to reconnect with his pothead brother, Jake (Shane Coffey), but shenanigans and misunderstandings ensue. Unfortunately, for a character study of two brothers on opposite ends of moral poles, the two lead characters feel hollow and undercooked. McGuire’s screenplay veers between simplistic and melodramatic, and Massey’s flat demeanor doesn’t lend much to his portrayal of a morally beleaguered individual.

It’s also fairly obvious that McGuire lacks experience at direction. Shots are often flat, with bland lighting and inarticulate framing. Much of the comedy doesn’t work, due to his poor framing or lack of set-up. There are plenty of moments of odd editing, including random shots of objects in the room during long conversations. Characters are introduced, but relationships aren’t established, making it hard to connect with this bafflingly low-stakes series of events. Only one scene really works: a party toward the end of the film. Otherwise, most of the film is easily telegraphed.

Aquarians has been receiving acclaim at film festivals, including the Twin Cities Film Festival, where it was the runner up for the audience award, and the Beloit International Film Festival, where McGuire won the award for Best Wisconsin Feature. But it all feels very “film school,” which isn’t the worst thing in the world. McGuire obviously has some insights on the human condition and what makes people tick. Maybe the problem is this film’s microscopic budget? First-time jitters? Perhaps with more money and time, McGuire can deliver a drama with a more interesting premise and higher emotional stakes.

If you want to watch a dramedy with more fascinating, fully developed characters that also happens to be set in Wisconsin, Lars and the Real Girl is streaming on Prime Video and Vudu for free. In this movie, the character arcs feel earned, even for the Life Doll that co-stars alongside living Life Doll Ryan Gosling.

Aquarians is available for rental ($2.99) or purchase ($7.99) on Amazon Prime.