Lighting Up Madison: Traditions Specialty Lighting

Park Bank Community Spotlight: Traditions Specialty Lighting Professionals. While we haven’t even quite approached Halloween yet, there are signs already in the air – the holiday season is upon us.

As you drive around town and begin to see lights and decorations adorning both businesses and homes, there is a good chance that much of that holiday spirit was installed by Traditions Specialty Lighting Professionals.

Traditions has been in business since 2011, when ambitious then-20-year-olds Zach Zweifel and Phil Sutter started the business armed with a passion for the traditions surrounding the holiday season and, well…little else.

“We had no business training, little experience, and even less capital when we started this business. But we both grew up with strong ties to the traditions that surround the holiday season,” says Sutter.

“I remember many times driving around looking at holiday lights with my family. Now more than ever, this season is a special time for me. Nothing compares to the smile on a client’s face as they see their home decorated with lights for the first time.”

Since their humble beginnings, Traditions has grown and expanded to provide lighting for various purposes, from landscape lighting, to weddings (for which they won a Wisconsin Bride Magazine Editor’s Pick for Best Décor Idea in 2018), to specialty event lighting and décor.

If you have attended events such as Shine on Madison on the Capitol Square and on State Street, you have seen their work – Traditions donated lights and décor. “I have always had a strong passion for giving and helping others,” explains Sutter. “Being able to bring life to these events is incredibly rewarding.”

Watch for them this year at Henry Vilas Zoo, where they will be providing lighting for their Zoo Lights event.

If you are looking to bring a little light to your neighborhood this holiday season, consider working with Traditions Specialty Lighting Professionals. Perhaps it will even spark your new holiday tradition.

