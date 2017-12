press release: If you are in the Madison area, come join us for our Holiday Open House!

Saturday December 16, 2017, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Printmaking Demonstrations in the studio:

Jason Ruhl, Relief Demonstration, 11:00 am

Joe Freye, Lithography Demonstration, 12:30 pm

Jason Ruhl, Etching Demonstration, 2:00 pm