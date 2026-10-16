Tandem Press Holiday Open House

× Expand courtesy Tandem Press A past Holiday Open House. A past Holiday Open House.

media release: Join us for our annual Fall Open House!

Printmaking Demonstrations

During this event, our collaborative printmakers will demonstrate a few printmaking processes often used in our studio to create editions with world-renowned artists. Schedule of demonstrations coming soon.

Shop Available Prints

Tandem Press has collaborated with over 100 artists over the years, so our inventory includes artworks from many different genres and styles. Come shop available prints in our gallery and print viewing area. Tandem Press curators will be available for consultations.

View Our Current Exhibition

Number One at Tandem Press: Sam Gilliam & William Weege will be on view in our gallery. Following the open house, at 2pm, we will host a conversation between visiting curators John Corbett (Corbett vs Dempsey) and Paul Baker Prindle (Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) about the exhibition.