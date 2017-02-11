press release: The 34th annual presentation of The Wonders of Physics will be held in 2103 Chamberlin Hall (1150 University Avenue) at the following dates and times:

Saturday, February 11 at 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 12 at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm

Saturday, February 18 at 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 19 at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm

Free tickets are now available for all shows and can be obtained by:

Web: http://sprott.physics.wisc.edu/tickets.htm (preferred)

Phone: 608-262-2927

Email: wonders@physics.wisc.edu

Be sure to specify the show you prefer and the number of tickets. We will be using electronic tickets this year. You may print your own tickets or pick them up at the show.