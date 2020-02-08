The Wonders of Physics

press release: The 37th Annual Wonders of Physics Shows: A fast-paced presentation of physics demonstrations, designed to inspire interest in physics among people of all ages

There are 10 shows total, each lasting a little over one hour

Saturday, Feb 8, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm

Sunday Feb 9, 1pm, 4pm

Saturday, Feb 15, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm

Sunday, Feb 16, 1pm, 4pm

2103 Chamberlin Hall, UW–Madison campus

FREE

Free tickets become available on or around Jan 2, 2020. Please visit http://sprott.physics.wisc. edu/cgi-bin/tickleft.exe to request tickets, or email wonders@physics.wisc.edu. If the site says tickets are not available, please check back, as more are released closer to the show date.

Email wonders@physics.wisc.edu, visit http://sprott.physics.wisc. edu/wop.htm, or call (608) 262-2927 for more information.