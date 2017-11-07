UW Diversity Forum

press release: This year’s Annual Diversity Forum will be a two-day event offering keynote speakers, break-out session, second-day training workshops and a Community Forum. Featuring keynote speaker Walter Echo-Hawk on day one.

Walter Echo-Hawk is a Native American attorney, tribal judge, author, activist, and law professor. He represents Indian tribes on important legal issues, such as treaty rights, water rights, religious freedom, prisoner rights, and repatriation rights. His career spans the pivotal years when Indian tribes reclaimed their land, sovereignty, and pride in a stride toward freedom.

As a Native American rights attorney since 1973, Walter worked at the epicenter of a great social movement alongside visionary tribal leaders, visited tribes in indigenous habitats throughout North America, and was instrumental in the passage of landmark laws—such as, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (1990) and the American Indian Religious Freedom Act Amendments (1994).

He litigated in many of the epic struggles and has written extensively about the rise of modern Indian nations as a Native American author with first-hand experience, such as his groundbreaking book, In the Courts of the Conqueror: The 10 Worst Indian Law Cases Ever Decided (2010) .

Day 2: Cultural Competency Workshop Training for Mental Health Specialists, Student Service Professionals and Advisors (Featuring Speaker Dr. Sarah Van Orman)

As the Director of UW-Madison Health for nearly a decade, Dr. Sarah Van Orman helped UW–Madison navigate some of the toughest issues around: student mental health, high-risk drinking, sexual assault and outbreaks of meningitis and norovirus. (More on our workshops)

Student Panel Discussion

Simone Collins, Associate Director for Campus Based Services at University Health Services Mental Health, will moderate a panel of diverse students discussing the challenges of navigating systems and institutions to not feel excluded or marginalized. Students will share their challenges in the classroom and suggest what they need from professionals.