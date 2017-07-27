Eats events

Fish fry on the lake

Friday, July 28

Enjoy a lakeside view at this Southern-style fish fry from HMI catering. Fried catfish, fried ocean perch and fried or baked cod will be available. Meal ($13) includes french fries or roasted potatoes, coleslaw and bread. Check out the sweet potato pie for dessert. At East Side Club, 3735 Monona Dr., 5-9 pm.

Greek Fest

Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30

Two days of live music and dancing are accompanied by a big selection of authentic Greek dishes. There will be roasted leg of lamb, pastitsio, spinach pie, baklava and other pastries and, of course, gyros. Greek coffee and wine will be available too. Bring a nonperishable food item for the River Food Pantry. At Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Madison, 11 N. 7th St., noon- 8 pm Saturday, 11 am-6 pm on Sunday.

Beekeeping with youth

Tuesday, August 1

Learn basic beekeeping techniques with this hands-on, family-friendly workshop. Participants will don beekeeping gear, make their own beeswax lip balm, create their own bee houses and learn two recipes that combine fresh honey with vegetables. A garden snack will be provided. Register ($15) at tinyurl.com/goodmanhoney. At Goodman Youth Farm, 5017 Sudbury Way, 9 am-noon.