Eats events

From Soup to Nuts

Saturday, May 13

Community group Healthy Food for All is hosting its first food recovery dinner. The nonprofit works with farmers and local businesses to keep perfectly good (and delicious) food from ending up in the landfill. Cafe Costa Rica chef Thony “Mango Man” Clarke is preparing a three-course meal featuring recovered ingredients. Tickets ($25) available at tinyurl.com/recoverydinner. At Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr., 5-7 pm.

Spring wine dinner

Tuesday, May 16

Osteria Papavero is pairing wines from Italy’s Mastroberardino for this five-course meal. Menu highlights include an asparagus salad, artichoke soup with sunchoke chips, house-made pappardelle with shellfish and rabbit loin wrapped with speck. A raspberry tart with goat cheese and mascarpone filling will be served for dessert. Call for reservations ($75/person),608-255-8376. At 128 E. Wilson St., 6:30-9 pm.

Vintage beer night

Thursday, May 18

Sometimes you just want a cold one. The Barr is saluting classic American-style lagers by serving Schlitz, Old Milwaukee, Blatz, Pabst Blue Ribbon and — straight from the land of sky-blue water — Hamm’s, all for $1.50 a pop. The tavern is giving away classic beer swag, too. At 100 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie, 7 pm.