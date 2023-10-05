The Wisconsin Book Festival’s Fall Celebration wants to spark joy — and critical conversations

× Expand Tommy Washbush / Freepik A graphic of books flying out of a cage like birds.

Books matter — always have, always will. And there’s no better time to celebrate books than in the midst of a record surge of attempts to ban them.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom reported 695 attempts to censor library materials and services, as well as documented challenges to 1,915 titles. The number of unique titles challenged increased 20% from the first eight months of 2022, marking the most since the ALA began compiling such data more than two decades ago. Most of the challenges were to books written by or about a person of color or a member of the LGBTQIA+ community (see related reporting in the cover story on page 14).

That’s why events like the Wisconsin Book Festival, now in its 22nd year and still free to attend, are so important.

“The Wisconsin Book Festival celebrates literature — a powerful medium for sparking critical conversations, sharing many perspectives and fostering understanding,” says Jane Rotonda, the festival’s new director. “Every time we bring authors and readers together, it’s an opportunity for free access to new books and ideas. Right now, the work we do takes on even more meaning as we stand firm against censorship, and encourage freedom of thought and open dialogue.”

Certainly, the 54 authors — nearly 20 with Wisconsin ties — appearing at the festival’s four-day Fall Celebration Oct. 19-22 encourage the free and open discussion of ideas. They include:

For fiction lovers, writers such as Jamel Brinkley (who received a fellowship from the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing), and James Frankie Thomas address the current human condition with sharp insight and wit. Brinkley’s collection, Witness: Stories (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) introduces characters facing the moral challenges of taking action, bearing witness and paying the price. Publisher Abrams says Thomas’ Idlewild is a “darkly funny story of two adults looking back on their intense teenage friendship, in a queer, trans and early-Internet twist on the Manhattan prep school novel.”

