“Flowers Are Burning” painting in NYC exhibit

× Expand “Silent Spring: Tide Pools in Peril” Collaborative Watercolor by Helen Klebesadel and Mary Kay Neumann.

When Isthmus visited with Wisconsin watercolorists Helen Klebesadel and Mary Kay Neumann in 2015, they were excited that their activist-focused exhibit of collaborative paintings about climate change, The Flowers Are Burning, was built to travel.

After debuting at Madison’s Overture Center for the Arts, the show moved on to Wausau in 2016 and Portage earlier this year. Now one of the lushest images from the show, a collaborative lament on sea star wasting disease called “Silent Spring: Tide Pools in Peril,” has been selected for a high-profile showing in a juried exhibit of ocean-themed art in New York City.

Science Inspires Art: Ocean at the New York Hall of Science in Queens is organized by Art and Science Collaboration, Inc., an international nonprofit educational organization that promotes dialogue between scientists and artists. The exhibit, which is focused on the protection of and threats to the world’s oceans, runs Sept. 16-Feb. 25, 2018.

Neumann says that along with an annual art exhibition (this will be the organization’s 19th) on science themes, ASCI is presenting related educational projects featuring noted environmentalists including marine biologist Sylvia Earle and the educator and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau, son of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau.

“Our mission has been to connect as much as possible to the wider world with our message, which is not only about the loss of biodiversity due to climate change, but also a way of sharing resources about what we can all do to make a difference,” says Klebesadel, who encourages people to visit the Flowers Are Burning exhibit website for more information.

“It’s one thing to just sit there freaking out about all the terrible climate disturbances in the news, and another thing to take action,” adds Klebesadel.

“We are thrilled our work is going out further afield,” says Neumann, who will travel to New York City for the exhibit reception on Oct. 1. “We need to shout as loud as we can about issues like the loss of the sea star and other terrible effects of climate change — especially now.”

The Ocean exhibit includes 36 images from 22 artists, including Neumann and Klebesadel. It was curated through an international open call to artists and will be accessible for viewing at the ASCI website beginning on Sept. 16.

Meanwhile, Klebesadel and Neumann show no signs of slowing down or despairing over major setbacks in the climate change struggle, such as the United States dropping out the Paris Climate Agreement.

“The evening news is motivation enough to keep fighting,” says Klebesadel.

“We’ve been working like maniacs,” Neumann says, noting that they have continued to add works to their traveling show since its inception. “The more connections we can make with our art and resources we can promote to combat climate change, the more hope we have that we can save the natural things we love and need.”

The artists’ website has become a growing clearinghouse for ways to connect to and support other environmental efforts. It offers simple everyday actions people can take to help save animals and environments threatened by pollution, such as building butterfly gardens, reducing the use of plastics in our homes, and cutting out pesticides.

“This is about shifting thinking,” Klebesadel says. “All you can do is what you can do. And encourage others to do the same.”