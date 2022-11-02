Tis the season to buy crafty

× Expand Cameron Gillie Felt animals Felt animals at a previous Fair Trade Holiday Festival.

It's a warm and fuzzy feeling when you're holiday shopping and find that one-of-a-kind item just perfect for someone on your gift list. It's a lot more fun finding it IRL than online, and helps keep local makers and other vendors in business, too. Here's a roundup of the pop-up sales and other holiday shopping activities we've heard about so far. More will be added as we learn of other events as the season progresses.

Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Agrace Grief Support Center fundraiser thrift boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Oct. 27-Nov. 26, 1922 S. Stoughton Road, Madison. Closed Nov. 24. agrace.org .

Folklore Village Online Auction: Fundraiser with crafts, local food and more, bids open 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 through 10 p.m., Nov. 14: folklorevillage.org .

Midwest Vintage Flea: Vintage apparel from various vendors, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 6, Garver Feed Mill, Madison. goodstyleshop.com .

Artisan Food Faire: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov. 5, Bruce Company, Middleton, with 15-plus local food vendors. brucecompany.com .

Art & Gift Fair: Weekends: Annual fundraiser, 5-9 p.m. on Nov. 4 (also citywide Gallery Night) and 11 a.m.-5 p.m, Nov. 5-6, 19-20 and Dec. 3-4, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Madison. mmoca.org . 608-257-0158.

Gallery Night and Open House: Holiday art and gifts, music, silent auction, 4-7 p.m., Nov. 10, Camp Createability Studio, Madison. createabilitywi.org .

Winter Art Fair Off the Square: Wisconsin Alliance of Artists & Craftspeople showcase, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 13, Monona Terrace, Madison, with music, kids' activities, silent auction. artcraftwis.org .

Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 12, Burke Lutheran Church, Madison, with homemade lefse, quilts and more. 608-244-8486.

Holiday Bazaar: Crafts, gifts, baked goods & sweepstakes drawing, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 12, St. Christopher Parish Center, Verona; lunch 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. saintchristopherparish.com . 608-845-6613.

Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 12, Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie, with 100-plus vendors. 608-220-6047.

Holiday Gift Fair: Youth mission/education trips fundraiser, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 13, St. Ann's Parish School, 324 N. Harrison St., Stoughton, with arts & crafts, food & other vendors. 608-873-7633.

× Expand Irena Frączek Shoppers and a display of dolls. A table at a past Polish Christmas Bazaar.

Polish Christmas Bazaar: Annual Polish Heritage Club event with traditional lunch & bakery items, crafts, music & demonstrations, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 12, Asbury United Methodist Church, Madison. phcwi-madison.org . 608-244-2788.

Holiday Art & Craft Sale: Annual Verona Area Education Foundation fundraiser with 70+ local artisans, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 12, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Verona. Free admission. fb.com/events/1016774009009108 .

Madison Winter Night Market: 4-8 p.m., Nov. 19, State Street area, Madison, with pop-up vendors, business specials and more. madisonnightmarket.com .

Baraboo Holiday Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 19, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo, with 60-plus vendors, music by Ted Hawkins, food, silent auction & raffle (to benefit Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue). fb.com/events/1466648447007106 .

Ten By Ten Collective: Maker's market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 20, Ellsworth Block, 23 N. Pinckney St. (upstairs), Madison. ellsworthblock.com/ten-by-ten-collective .

Christmas by the Creek: OccuPaws fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 20, Lodi Elementary School, Lodi, with 50-plus vendors, concessions, raffle. fb.com/events/358328692623813 .

Holiday Market: Noon-4 p.m., Nov. 20, The Boneyard, Madison, with dog/pet-themed vendors, dog food drive (for WisCares), raffle (for Fetch Wisconsin Rescue), food trucks. madisonboneyard.com . 608-216-8865.

Downtown Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 25-27, State Street/Capitol Square area, Madison, with trolley rides 10 a.m.-2 p.m., merchant special activities & sales. visitdowntownmadison.com .

Madison Makers Market: Local makers and vendors pub crawl, noon-5 p.m., Nov. 25, Brink Lounge, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Imaginary Factory, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, The Sylvee, Vintage Brewing-Capitol East, and Working Draft, Madison. madisonmakersmarket.com .

Christkindlmarkt: Holiday vendors, makers, food, beer release & more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 26, (n+1), Verona. christkindlmarktverona.com .

Shop Small This Fall: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 26, Dodger Bowl, Dodgeville, with vendors, raffle. occupaws.org .

Holiday Craftacular: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Nov. 27, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with craft & food vendors, activities. fb.com/glitterworkshops .

GSAFE Quilt Auction: Nov. 29-Dec. 5, details TBA: gsafewi.org/quiltauction .

Holiday Gift Market: Artisan and home goods pop-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 and noon-4 p.m., Dec. 4, Crimson Artist Collective, Verona. crimsonartistcollective.com .

Christkindli Market: Christmas-themed vendors, music, Santa visits, sleigh rides, 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Dec. 4, downtown New Glarus. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

HolidayFest: Madison Parks annual event, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, Madison. cityofmadison.com . 608-245-3669.

Holiday Craft Fair: DeForest Area Music Boosters fundraiser, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, DeForest Area Elementary School, DeForest. fb.com/deforestareamusicboosters .

Holiday Toy Consignment Sale: Hosted by Lil’ Badger, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 4, Monona Community Center, Monona. Free admission; a portion of proceeds benefits Monona Parks & Rec Youth Scholarship Fund. Consignment info: lilbadgerconsignmentsale.com .

Santa's Helpers: Craft/vendor market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, Madison. fb.com/events/1509792742818837 .

Holiday Art Market: Middleton Outreach Ministry fundraiser holiday art fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 4, Food Concepts Inc., Middleton. momhelps.org . 608-826-3415.

Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Annual event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 3, Monona Terrace, Madison, with artisan food, clothing, arts & crafts from around the globe. Vendors also online: fairtrademadison.org .

The Crafty Fair: Indie artist showcase with 125 vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dec. 4, Goodman Community Center (both buildings on Sat.), Madison. thecraftyfair.com .

Holiday Bazaar: Gift vendors, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 4, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona. aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org . 608-221-0404.

Very Merry Holiday Fair: 60 artisans, refreshments, noon-6 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 10, Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, Baraboo. theverymerryholidayfair.com .

Eastside Winter Market: Hosted by Communication, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 11, Garver Feed Mill, Madison, with art, food, vintage & more. facebook.com/communication608 . 608-467-2618.

Jolly Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair: Benefit for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 11, Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie, with 90-plus vendors, raffle, lunch. occupaws.org .