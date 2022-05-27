Isthmus' 2022 summer festival calendar

× Expand Bob Koch The main stage at the Marquette Waterfront Festival.

It takes a tremendous amount of planning to put on large festivals; in reality, work on the next year’s festival starts the day after each year's event ends. COVID-19 disrupted a lot of plans the last couple of years, but as we roll into festival season most annual events are scheduled to take place.

Our compilation of summer fun lists festivals from around Madison, Dane County and the state (updates will be forthcoming as new events are announced). It's advisable to check event websites and social media for any COVID-related updates and safety protocols. Have some fun this summer, and stay safe out there.

May

World's Largest Brat Fest: Annual fundraiser for local charities, May 27-29, Alliant Center-Willow Island, with entertainment stages, kids' activities, car show (9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.), fireworks (9 p.m. Sun.). bratfest.com .

LunART Festival: Celebrating women in the arts, May 31-June 5, Madison venues, with music, comedy, lectures and more. lunartfestival.org .

June

PrideFest: June 2-4, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. pridefest.com . 414-272-3378.

Verona Hometown Days: June 3-5, Hometown Festival Park, Verona. Carnival, entertainment, fireworks 9:30 p.m. Friday. Veronahometowndays.com . 608-845-5777.

Festa Italia: June 3-5, McKee Farms Park, Fitchburg, with entertainment, Italian food & cultural displays, games and more. iwcmadison.com . 608-258-1880.

MHAAA Spring Art Tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 3-5, in Black Earth, Blanchardville, Blue Mounds, Mazomanie, Mount Horeb, Prairie du Sac and town of Vermont areas. Maps: mhaaa.org/spring-art-tour .

Cows on the Concourse: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., June 4, Capitol Square (at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard), with dairy-themed activities for kids. facebook.com/danecountydairy . 608-250-4257.

Free Outdoor Fun Weekend: June 4-5, statewide. Free admission to parks, forests and trails, no fishing license required, plus special activities at many locations. dnr.wisconsin.gov . 888-936-7463.

Dragon Art Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., June 4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest, with 100-plus artists, music, kids’ activities. dragonartsgroup.org .

Milwaukee Highland Games: Scottish festival, June 4, Croatian Park, Franklin. milwaukeehighlandgames.org .

Bonfire Music and Arts Festival: June 9-11, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba. driftlessmusicgardens.com .

× Expand Jason McMahon A ride at Mount Horeb Summer Frolic.

Summer Frolic: June 9-12, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, with carnival, beer tent, music, games, fireworks 9:45 pm Sat., parade noon Sun. mthorebsummerfrolic.com .

Artspire: Juried visual art exhibit and sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., June 11, downtown LaCrosse, with music (opening concert 6 p.m., June 10). artspire.thepumphouse.org .

Polkafest: June 10-11, downtown New Glarus; includes ticketed Beer, Bacon and Cheese Festival, 1-5 p.m. on June 11. swisstown.com . 608-527-2095.

Madfest: Free open juggling, vendors & more, June 10-12, O'Keeffe Middle School. Also: Annual extravaganza variety show 7 p.m., June 11, Barrymore Theatre ($25) madjugglers.com .

Polish Fest: June 10-12, Henry W. Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. polishfest.org .

Walleye Weekend: June 10-12, Lakeside Park, Fond du Lac. walleyeweekend.com . 920-923-6555.

Door County Lighthouse Festival: Annual tours by land, boat or air, June 10-12 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Door County. dcmm.org .

Marquette Waterfront Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association music fest, June 11-12, Yahara Place Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org .

× Expand Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination Attendees at a past Juneteenth event in Madison.

Juneteenth: Events celebrating African American heritage and emancipation, June 14-17 (schedule TBA); parade staging 10 a.m., June 18, Fountain of Life, and celebration noon-6 p.m. June 18, Penn Park, Madison. kujichaguliamcsd.org .

Cottage Grove Firemen’s Festival: Annual fundraiser, June 16-19, Fireman’s Park, Cottage Grove. Sports, carnival, entertainment, parade 11:30 a.m. Sat. cottagegrovefire.org .

Prairie Villa Rendezvous: June 16-19, St. Feriole Island, Prairie du Chien. Buckskinner and fur trade-era themed encampment. prairierendezvous.com .

Summer Soulstice: Noon-midnight, June 18, along North Street, Milwaukee. theeastside.org .

Country Fest: June 22-25, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott. Headliners: Wednesday: Phil Vassar. Thursday: Lee Brice. Friday: Florida Georgia Line. Saturday: Jason Aldean. countryfest.com . 800-326-3378.

Blue Ox Music Festival: June 23-25, Whispering Pines Campground, Eau Claire. blueoxmusicfestival.com .

Oregon SummerFest: June 23-26, Kiser Fireman’s Park, Oregon. oregonwi.com . 608-835-3697.

Summerfest: Noon-midnight daily, June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett, John Morgan, June 23; Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson, ¿Teo? June 24; Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, June 25; Disturbed, Lamb of God, Chevelle, June 30; Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, iann dior, July 1; Halsey, The Marías, Abby Roberts, July 2; Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, July 7; Backstreet Boys, July 8; Thomas Rhett, Ryan Hurd, Rhett Akins, July 9 summerfest.com .

Big Top Parade: 11 a.m., June 25, downtown Baraboo; other events taking place June 23-24. bigtopparade.com .

Heidi Festival: June 24-26, New Glarus. fb.com/heidifolkfestival . 608-527-2095.

Blues, Brews & Food Truck Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., June 25, Village Park, New Glarus. facebook.com/NGBBFTF .

Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair: June 25-26, Jefferson St., Spring Green. 200 artists. springgreenartfair.com .

Cedarburg Strawberry Festival: June 25-26, Cedarburg. cedarburgfestival.org . 888-894-4001.

Stoughton Fair: June 29-July 4, Mandt Park, Stoughton. stoughtonfair.com . 608-873-4653.

National Women’s Music Festival: June 30-July 3, Marriott-West, Middleton. nwmf.info . 317-395-3809.

La Crosse Riverfest: June 30-July 4, Oktoberfest Grounds, La Crosse. Music, family activities, fireworks at dusk, July 4. riverfestlacrosse.com . 608-782-6000.

July

Whitewater Fourth of July: July 1-4, 312 Whitewater St., Whitewater. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at 10 p.m., July 2 and 4. whitewater4th.com .

Evansville Fourth of July: July 1-4, Lake Leota Park, Evansvile. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent. ecp-wi.org.

Fire on the River: Independence Day celebration, July 1-2, along the Riverway, Sauk City. fireontheriver.org .

Catfish River Music Festival: Stoughton Opera House event, July 2-4, Rotary Park, Stoughton. catfishrivermusicfest.com .

DeForest Fourth of July: July 2-4, Fireman’s Park, DeForest. Music, kids’ activities, beer tent, fireworks at dusk, July 4. deforestarea.com . 608-846-2922.

Monona Community Festival: July 2-4, Winnequah Park. Music, carnival, art fair, food, fireworks at dusk, July 4. mononafestival.com .

Old World Fourth of July: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 2-3, Old World Wisconsin, Eagle. 19th- and 20th-century games, music. oldworldwisconsin.wisconsinhistory.org . 262-594-6300.

WaunaBoom: 2-10:30 p.m., July 4, Ripp Park, Waunakee. Music by Tin Man Band and Pink Houses, kids’ activities, fireworks 9:45 p.m. waunaboom.com .

Country Boom: July 7-9, W4142 County Highway B, West Salem. Headliners: Thursday: Diamond Rio; Friday: Jake Owen; Saturday: Chris Lane. countryboom.com .

Iola Old Car Show: Grounds open 6 a.m., July 7-9, Show Grounds, Iola; 2022 is the 50th anniversary show. iolaoldcarshow.com . 715-445-4000.

Hodag Country Festival: July 7-10, 4270 River Road, Rhinelander. Headliners: Thursday: Jon Pardi; Friday: Kip Moore; Saturday: Sam Hunt; Sunday: Chris Janson. hodag.com .

Fitchburg Festival of Speed: July 9, Agora Pavilion, Fitchburg, with biking competitions, kids’ activities, music 2-10 p.m., fireworks 9:15 p.m. fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com .

Art Fair on the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 10, Capitol Square, Madison. mmoca.org . 608-257-0158.

Art Fair off the Square: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on July 9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., July 10, MLK Blvd./Monona Terrace, Madison. artcraftwis.org . 608-204-9129.

HomeGrown Music Festival: Noon-8 p.m., July 10, Regner Park, West Bend. hometown.foundation/homegrown-music-festival-2022 .

Sauk County Fair: July 11-17, Baraboo. Main stage: Dylan Scott, West on 12, July 16; saukcountyfair.com . 608-356-8707.

Jefferson County Fair: July 13-17, Jefferson. Kip Moore, July 15; Diamond Rio, July 16. jcfairpark.com . 920-674-7148.

Lafayette County Fair: July 13-17, Fairgrounds, Darlington. lafayettecountyfair.org . 608-642-3727.

Rock Fest: July 13-16, Rock Fest Grounds, Cadott, with Shinedown, Disturbed, Evanescence, Lamb of God, Lita Ford, many more. rock-fest.com . 800-326-3378.

Elkhorn Ribfest: Music & BBQ fest, July 13-17, Walworth County Fairgrounds. wisconsinribfest.com .

× Expand facebook.com/wilmarneighborhoodcenter A past La Fête de Marquette festival.

La Fête de Marquette: Bastille Day celebration, July 14-17, McPike Park, Madison, with four entertainment stages. wil-mar.org . 608-257-4576.

Maxwell Street Days: Sidewalk sales and events, July 14-17, State Street, Madison. visitdowntownmadison.com/maxwell-street-days .

Bastille Days: July 14-17, East Town/Cathedral Square Park, Milwaukee. easttown.com/bastille-days . 414-271-1416.

Port Washington Fish Day: 8 a.m.-10 p.m., July 16, Port Washington. portfishday.com . 800-719-4881

Unity Picnic: Annual Urban League picnic, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., July 16, Southwest Madison Employment Center, with music, kids’ activities .facebook.com/urbanleagueofgreatermadison . 608-729-1200.

Mount Horeb Art Fair: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 17, “The Trollway,” Mount Horeb. mounthorebchamber.com . 608-437-5914.

Milwaukee Armenian Fest: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., July 17, St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, Greenfield. Food, music, cultural displays. Free. armenianfest.com . 414-282-1670.

Fond du Lac County Fair: July 20-24, Fond du Lac Fairgrounds. Grandstand: Bella Cain, July 21; Seether, July 22; Switchfoot, Collective Soul, July 23. fonddulaccountyfair.com . 920-929-3168.

Waukesha County Fair: July 20-24, Waukesha Fairgrounds. Main stage: Randy Houser, July 21; Ted Nugent, July 22; Seether, July 23. waukeshacountyfair.com . 262-544-5922.

Green County Fair: July 20-24, Monroe. Grandstand: Ashley Barron, Dylan Gerald, July 23. greencountyfair.net . 608-325-9159.

Country Thunder: Music/camping festival, July 21-24, 2305 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes. Headliners: Lee Brice, July 21; Chris Young, July 22; Morgan Wallen, July 23. Florida Georgia Line, July 24. countrythunder.com/wi . 866-388-0007.

× Expand Focal Flame Photography Attendees at the 2021 Dane County Fair.

Dane County Fair: July 21-24, Alliant Energy Center. Entertainment includes Madison Roller Derby, 6 p.m., NATU Band, 7 p.m., July 21; WheelHouse, 7 p.m., July 22; Micah Tyler, Austin French, Baylor Wilson, 7 p.m., July 23; La Movida Family Day stage, noon, July 24. danecountyfair.com . 608-291-2900.

Black River Heritage Festival: July 22-23, downtown Black River Falls, with arts and crafts, car show, music, kids’ activities. downtownblackriverfalls.com .

Midwest Fire Fest: July 23-24, Westside Park, Cambridge, with art and music. midwestfirefest.com .

Columbia County Fair: July 24-31, Portage. columbiacountyfairwi.org . 608-697-1152.

EAA Airventure: July 25-31, Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh. Air shows, entertainment, displays. eaa.org/airventure .

Rock County 4-H Fair: July 26-31, Janesville. Grandstand: Richrath Project 3:13, July /27; Craig Morgan, July 28; Uncle Kracker, July 29; Charlie Berens, July 30. rockcounty4hfair.com . 608-755-1470.

Washington County Fair: July 26-31, West Bend; fireworks at dusk Tuesday. wcfairpark.com .

Waunafest: July 28-31, Centennial Park, Waunakee. Music, sports, carnival, kids’ activities. waunafest.org .

German Fest: July 29-31, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. germanfest.com . 414-464-9444.

AtwoodFest: July 30-31, Atwood Avenue, Madison. atwoodfest.org .

Brady Street Festival: 11 a.m.-midnight, July 30, Brady Street, Milwaukee. Artisan cheese, local foods, wines, four entertainment stages. bradystreet.org .

Disability Pride Festival: Noon-5 p.m., July 30, Warner Park, Madison. disabilitypridemadison.org .

August

CrossFit Games: Aug. 3-7, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. games.crossfit.com .

Green Lake County Fair: Aug. 4-7, Fairgrounds, Green Lake. greenlake.extension.wisc.edu/fair . 920-294-4032.

× Expand David E. Jackson Charlie Berens

Wisconsin State Fair: Gates open 8 a.m., Aug. 4-14, State Fair Park, West Allis, with agricultural and commercial exhibits, carnival, entertainment and more. Headliners: Toby Keith, Alex Miller, Aug. 4; Kansas, Asia, Aug. 5; Jeff Dunham, Aug. 6; The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, The Association, The Vogues, The Cowsills, Aug. 7; Zach Williams, We the Kingdom, Aug. 8; Kidz Bop, Aug. 9; Charlie Berens, Aug. 10; Tesla, Fuel, Aug. 11; Nelly, Ginuwine, Aug. 12; Brett Young, Adam Sanders, Aug. 13; Oak Ridge Boys, Aug. 14. wistatefair.com . 800-884-FAIR.

Mile of Music Festival: Aug. 4-7, throughout Appleton. mileofmusic.com .

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival: Aug. 5-6, Lake Farm County Park, Madison. sugarmaplefest.org .

Brat Days: Aug. 6-7, Kiwanis Park, Sheboygan. brat-days.com . 920-803-8980.

National Mustard Day: Aug. 6, National Mustard Museum, Middleton. mustardmuseum.com .

Black Arts Fest MKE: Celebrating African & African American culture, noon-midnight, Aug. 6, Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. blackartsfestmke.com .

Tallman Arts Festival: Aug. 6-7, Lincoln-Tallman House, Janesville. Artisans, food and entertainment. rchs.us . 608-756-4509.

Madison Comedy Week: Aug. 7-14, various venues, Madison. Headliners 8/12-13, McPike Park, during Pursuit of Happiness Session. madisoncomedyweek.net .

Marquette County Fair: July 7-10, Fairgrounds, Westfield. marquettecountyfairwi.org . 906-249-4111.

Watertown Riverfest: Aug. 11-14, Riverside Park, with music, carnival, food, sports. Watertownriverfest.com .

Sessions at McPike Park: Benefit for local nonprofits, McPike Park, Madison. Pursuit of Happiness Session, Aug. 12-14; plus concerts Aug. 18-19 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1. sessionsatmcpike.org .

Burger Fest and Hot Air Balloon Rally: Aug. 12-13, Depot Street (Sat. only) and Rock Ledge Park, Seymour. homeofthehamburger.org .

White Oak Folk Fest: Aug. 12-14, White Oak Savanna Events Farm, Dodgeville. whiteoakfolkfest.com.

Waukesha BluesFest: Aug. 12-13, Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield. w aukeshabluesfest.com . 800-366-1961.

Juneau County Fair: Aug. 14-21, Mauston. juneaucountyfair.com . 608-547-2426.

Grant County Fair: Aug. 14-21, Lancaster. funonforty.co.grant.wi.gov . 608-723-2135.

Dodge County Fair: Aug. 17-21, Beaver Dam. dodgecountyfairgrounds.com . 920-885-3586.

× Expand sunprairiechamber.com The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival takes place in mid-August.

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival: Parade 6 pm, Aug. 17, Main Street; fest Aug. 18-21, Angell Park, Sun Prairie. Sweet corn sold Saturday and Sunday. sunprairiechamber.com . 608-837-4547.

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Aug. 18-21, Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee. Irish festival with dance, music, food. irishfest.com . 414-476-3378.

Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Show: Aug. 19-21, show grounds north of Baraboo. Vintage equipment, big flea market. badgersteamandgas.com .

Agora Art Fair: 100+ artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 20, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg,

with music, kids’ art yard, food, beer. agoraartfair.com . 608-277-2606.

Eken Park Festival: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Aug. 20, Mayer Avenue, Madison, with music, kids’ activities. facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

Africa Fest: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Aug. 20, McPike Park, Madison. Entertainment, vendors, food. africanassociationofmadison.org . 608-258-0261.

Stoughton Coffee Break Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 20, Mandt Park, Stoughton. stoughtonwi.com . 608-873-7912.

Oconomowoc Festival of Arts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 20-21, Fowler Park, Oconomowoc. Juried exhibition of works by 130 artists, on the lake, with three music stages, food. oconomowocarts.org .

Gandy Dancer Festival: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Aug. 21, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, with bluegrass/folk music, kids' entertainment & activities, demonstrations, exhibits. gandydancerfestival.org .

Magic Pride Festival: OutReach LGBTQ celebration, 1-6 p.m., Aug. 21, Warner Park, Madison outreachmagicfestival.org .

Crawford County Fair: Aug. 25-28 Fairgrounds, Gays Mills. crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com .

× Expand Bob Koch The Nick Brown Band at a past Orton Park Fest.

Orton Park Festival: Marquette Neighborhood Association fundraiser, Aug. 25-28, Orton Park, Madison. marquette-neighborhood.org .

Great River Folk Festival: Aug. 26-28, Riverside Park, LaCrosse. greatriverfolkfest.org .

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival: Aug. 26-28, Fireman’s Park, Middleton, with arts and crafts, carnival, music stages. goodneighborfestival.com . 800-688-5694.

Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Aug. 27, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee. Theater. mkefringe.com .

Potosi Brewfest: Noon-4:30 p.m., Aug. 27, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi. potosibrewery.com .

September

Iowa County Fair: Sept. 1-5, Fairgrounds, Mineral Point. iowacountyfair.com . 608-987-3490

Walworth County Fair: Sept. 1-6, Elkhorn. walworthcountyfair.com . 262-723-3228.

Wisconsin Highland Games: Sept. 2-4, Waukesha Expo Center, with sports, music, demonstrations, food. wisconsinscottish.org .

Rock River Thresheree: Sept. 2-5, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton. Demonstrations/displays, flea market, Parade of Power at 2 p.m. daily. thresheree.org . 920-723-1555.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw: Sept. 2-3, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac. Cow chip throw, art fair, music stages. wiscowchip.com . 608-643-4317.

Wilhelm Tell Festival: Sept. 3-4, Wilhelm Tell Grounds, New Glarus. wilhelmtellfestival.org . 608-527-2095.

Taste of Madison: Sept. 3-4, Capitol Square, Madison. tasteofmadison.com . 608-276-9797.

Vernon County Fair: Sept. 14-18, Fairgrounds, Viroqua. vernoncountyfair.com . 608-637-3165.

× Expand David Michael Miller

Willy Street Fair: Sept. 17-18, Williamson Street, Madison. facebook.com/willystreetfair . 608-257-4576.

Warrens Cranberry Festival: Marsh tours, arts & crafts fair, flea market, food & more, Sept. 23-25, Warrens. cranfest.com . 608-378-4200.