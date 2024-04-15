What to do in Madison this week: King Iso, Valeria Luiselli and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Cat Birk "unbridled," a 2023 painting by Cat Birk. "unbridled," a 2023 painting by Cat Birk.

Cat Birk, April 15-July 14, Chazen Museum of Art; reception April 25, 5 p.m.: The 2024 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize exhibit, “my mother is a horse,” features paintings by Cat Birk. As stated in the Madison-based artist and researcher’s bio, “Their interdisciplinary practice brings transgender studies, queer theory, and critical theory into the expanded field of painting.” Along with an opening reception on April 25, during the exhibit’s run Birk will introduce screenings of two films on themes of transformation: Piaffe (5 p.m., May 1) and Desert Hearts (5 p.m., May 29). More info at chazen.wisc.edu .

Valeria Luiselli, Monday, April 15, Central Library, 7 p.m.: The novel Lost Children Archive , by Valeria Luiselli, was a staple of year-end best-ofs in 2019 (including the New York Times “10 Best Books” list). In 2024, the humanitarian crisis at the heart of the novel — the plight of young refugees trying to cross the southern border for a better life in America — continues unabated. Luiselli will discuss her work with UW professor Paola Hernández at this Humanities Without Boundaries talk, co-sponsored by the Center for the Humanities and Wisconsin Book Festival.

× Expand Lucas Foglia A close-up of Ezra Klein. Ezra Klein

Ezra Klein, Tuesday, April 16, Monona Terrace, 7 p.m.: It’s obvious at this point that the country is badly polarized, with the divide only growing. Just why that’s the case is the topic of this talk by journalist Ezra Klein, sponsored by the La Follette School of Public Affairs. His book Why We’re Polarized delves into “identity in the twentieth century,” and “the feedback loops between polarized political identities and polarized political institutions that are driving our system toward crisis.” The event is free but pre-registration filled up in March; watch lafollette.wisc.edu in case seats become available.

Richard Ely, through May 2, University Hospital: We are lucky to know Richard Ely as a contributor to Isthmus, but he’s not just a thoughtful wordsmith, he’s also a visual artist. He works in torn paper collage, a whimsical and surprising genre that requires patience and imagination. He calls his colorful works “Landscapes of Wonder,” and they truly are. They should brighten the corridor between the main information desk and the pharmacy at the busy University Hospital.

× Expand Equilibre Monaco "Alice," MOMIX dance company. "Alice," MOMIX dance company.

MOMIX, Tuesday, April 16, Overture Center-Overture Hall, 7 p.m.: MOMIX has a field day with Lewis Carroll’s classic fantasy Alice in Wonderland. Its version, Alice, thrives on the inarguably macabre aspects of the action (ignored in depictions by, say, Disney). The troupe, neither quite contemporary dance nor outright acrobatics (“dance illusionists”), is a good fit with the mix of reality and trippiness of the tale. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Danny Clinch Sue Foley and guitar. Sue Foley

Sue Foley, Tuesday, April 16, Red Rooster, 7:30 p.m.: An inventive guitarist and soulful singer, Sue Foley has been a leader in the blues field since moving to Austin from her native Canada a few decades back. Foley’s brand new album, One Guitar Woman, shows a different side of her artistry in a solo acoustic recording honoring women guitarists both legendary and not as well-known. She will be accompanied by her band for this Red Rooster show; for a sample of what to expect check out the 2023 album Live in Austin Vol. 1 . Tickets at clover.com .

Waging Peace in Vietnam, through April 22, Wisconsin Historical Society: This historical exhibit documents the stories of active duty military members and vets who found a way to participate in the anti-war movement during the conflict in Vietnam. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans who Opposed the War” first opened in 2018 at the Vietnam’s War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, and has since traveled to more than 20 locations around the U.S.; its Madison stop is scheduled to be the end of the tour. Events still to come include a talk about the memoir When Heaven and Earth Changed Places, with author Le Ly Hayslip in conversation with Norman Stockwell (7 p.m., April 16). Find the full schedule at wagingpeaceinvietnam.com .

× Expand Josh Ulrich King Iso on stage. King Iso

King Iso, Wednesday, April 17, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: Hip-hop veteran King Iso delivered one of 2023’s most intense releases of any genre with iLLdren, a concept album about struggles with mental health, substance use and other heavy topics. Iso’s rapid-fire, complex raps pack a lot of storytelling into each track. He’s on tour behind the album this spring with Lex Bratcher, Taebo Tha Truth, Unconventional Kingz and DJ Doc. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

What the Constitution Means to Me, through April 21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This drama, already a modern American classic, was written by Heidi Schreck. What the Constitution Means to Me follows Schreck from her past as an idealistic, politically engaged teen to the present day, when her relationship with the United States has become a lot more complicated. The role will be performed for Forward Theater by APT favorite Colleen Madden; it will be in great hands. Read Jason Compton's review here. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on April 13 and 20. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison’s Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, through May 1, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Who will be competing for the title of Madison’s Funniest Comic in 2024? The preliminary rounds on April 3 and 10 are past, and the jokes will really fly as the competition heats up. Note, tickets are available only at the door, starting at 7:30 p.m. Watch for updates on the competition at facebook.com/comedyonstate .

× Expand djshotski.com DJ Shotski and turntables. DJ Shotski

Polka Party, Thursday, April 18, History Maker Space, 5:30-8 p.m.: Polka was adopted as the Wisconsin state dance in 1993 and if you haven’t tried it yet, it’s high time. Basically a step and two half-steps, which turn into a hop when you speed up, the polka is exercise, it’s a mood-lifter, it’s Wisco culture! This celebration is at the History Maker Space in the U.S. Bank at 1. S. Pinckney, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s temporary spot while its new space is under construction. On hand will be DJ Shotski spinning classic and contemporary polka records, live music from DB Polka Express, food and drinks, and of course, enough dancing to make the water glasses shake over at L’Etoile. Tickets at buy.acmeticketing.com .

50 Years of Literacy Network: Toasting the Next Half Century, auction April 11-25; reception Thursday, April 25, Boardman Clark, 7 p.m.: Literacy Network helps Dane County adults improve their reading skills through classes and individual tutoring. The nonprofit is raising funds for its mission with a 50th anniversary online auction, open from noon on April 11 through 11 p.m. on April 25. A cocktail party and talk takes place on April 25, with registration required by 5 p.m. on April 18. Find more information at literacynetwork.schoolauction.net.

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions The Funkee JBeez on stage. The Funkee JBeez

Clyde Stubblefield Birthday Tribute, Thursday, April 18, Majestic, 7 p.m.: As one of the players in James Brown’s band who helped create the template for funk music in the 1960s, Clyde Stubblefield’s place in music history is assured (and amplified by the countless times his drumming has been sampled by hip-hop artists). The “Funky Drummer,” who died in 2017, also holds an outsize place in Madison music history; he lived here for decades, playing in various local bands and holding down his own Monday night weekly gig for many years. The Funkee JBeez — led by Joey B. Banks, one of the many Madison musicians mentored by Stubblefield — are hosting this tribute concert honoring Stubblefield’s life and musical legacy, joined by VO5 and record spinning from DJ Ka-Boom!Box. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Orlando, April 18-28, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Shakespeare’s influence on the Bloomsbury group is the subject of an entire 2023 book (Shakespeare in Bloomsbury) and perhaps nowhere is that influence more overtly present than in Virginia Woolf’s playful short novel Orlando (called “A Biography,” pointing to its status as satire). The poet Orlando, in the book as well as this stage version, switches gender roles, crusading through the centuries in search of true love. University Theatre’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at artsticketing.wisc.edu , at 608-265-2787, and at the Mitchell Theatre box office one hour prior to performances.

Marcello Hernandez, April 18-20, Comedy on State: In the generally unfunny and tedious Saturday Night Live cast of recent seasons, newcomer Marcello Hernandez shows promise of having an actual sense of humor. He’s good-natured and exuberant and a natural at stand-up. The child of a Cuban mom and a Dominican dad, he delights at poking fun at both immigrants and the U.S. as an outsider and an insider. Shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on April 18-19 and 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on April 20 all sold out well ahead of time; watch for last minute tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Colin Matsui The band Enumclaw in a parted-out truck. Enumclaw

Enumclaw + Graham Hunt, Thursday, April 18, VFW Post 7591, 8 p.m.: “Fast N All,” the first single by Pacific Northwest band Enumclaw, caused a stir with critics and listeners alike when released in early 2021; their debut LP, Save the Baby, emerged last fall and is a set of crunchy-grimy, and catchy, rockers. Madison artist Graham Hunt released his latest album, Try Not to Laugh, at the end of 2023, a collection of new wavey bangers that will sneak into your ears and not leave any time soon (for a dangerous example, sample “ Emergency Contact ”). Enumclaw and Hunt are teaming up for a run of tour dates during the next month, including a stop at the Cottage Grove Road VFW. With Michigan independent punk rockers Liquid Mike, just reviewed in Rolling Stone .

H’Doubler Concert, through April 20, UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space: See the best of UW-Madison student dance at this year-ending series of performances. There are two programs (April 11-13 and April 18-20) with nine or 10 different dancers featured in each; dances are also choreographed by students. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are available from the Campus Arts Box Office, by phone at 608-265-2787, online at artsticketing.wisc.edu , or at the door one hour before the performances.