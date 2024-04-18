What to do in Madison this weekend: Midwest Horse Fair, Polka Party and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Paulius Musteikis DJ Shotski with turntable and polka records. DJ Shotski

Polka Party, Thursday, April 18, History Maker Space, 5:30-8 p.m.: Polka was adopted as the Wisconsin state dance in 1993 and if you haven’t tried it yet, it’s high time. Basically a step and two half-steps, which turn into a hop when you speed up, the polka is exercise, it’s a mood-lifter, it’s Wisco culture! This celebration is at the History Maker Space in the U.S. Bank at 1. S. Pinckney, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s temporary spot while its new space is under construction. On hand will be DJ Shotski spinning classic and contemporary polka records, live music from DB Polka Express, food and drinks, and of course, enough dancing to make the water glasses shake over at L’Etoile. Tickets at buy.acmeticketing.com .

Be the Good, Thursday, April 18, Goodman Community Center-Brassworks, 6 p.m.: In 2023, Goodman Community Center debuted “Be the Good,” an event celebrating kindness in the community via the stories of GCC staff and program participants. This year the center is celebrating 70 years, and emcee Kevin Willmott II, Goodman CEO Letesha Nelson and others will share their stories of the community center with a theme of “gifts.” The evening begins with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and storytelling at 7 p.m. Ticket sales support the Goodman Center's many programs, including after school activities for children and teens, health-based programs for adults and seniors, a food pantry, and more.

× Expand courtesy Give The Drummer Some A person playing drums. Clyde Stubblefield

Clyde Stubblefield Birthday Tribute, Thursday, April 18, Majestic, 7 p.m.: As one of the players in James Brown’s band who helped create the template for funk music in the 1960s, Clyde Stubblefield’s place in music history is assured (and amplified by the countless times his drumming has been sampled by hip-hop artists). The “Funky Drummer,” who died in 2017, also holds an outsize place in Madison music history; he lived here for decades, playing in various local bands and holding down his own Monday night weekly gig for many years. The Funkee JBeez — led by Joey B. Banks, one of the many Madison musicians mentored by Stubblefield — are hosting this tribute concert honoring Stubblefield’s life and musical legacy, joined by VO5 and record spinning from DJ Ka-Boom!Box. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Orlando, April 18-28, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Shakespeare’s influence on the Bloomsbury group is the subject of an entire 2023 book (Shakespeare in Bloomsbury) and perhaps nowhere is that influence more overtly present than in Virginia Woolf’s playful short novel Orlando (called “A Biography,” pointing to its status as satire). The poet Orlando, in the book as well as this stage version, switches gender roles, crusading through the centuries in search of true love. University Theatre’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at artsticketing.wisc.edu , at 608-265-2787, and at the Mitchell Theatre box office one hour prior to performances.

Marcello Hernandez, April 18-20, Comedy on State: In the generally unfunny and tedious Saturday Night Live cast of recent seasons, newcomer Marcello Hernandez shows promise of having an actual sense of humor. He’s good-natured and exuberant and a natural at stand-up. The child of a Cuban mom and a Dominican dad, he delights at poking fun at both immigrants and the U.S. as an outsider and an insider. Shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on April 18-19 and 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on April 20 all sold out well ahead of time; watch for last minute tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand courtesy Graham Hunt Graham Hunt and guitar. Graham Hunt

Enumclaw + Graham Hunt, Thursday, April 18, VFW Post 7591, 8 p.m.: “Fast N All,” the first single by Pacific Northwest band Enumclaw, caused a stir with critics and listeners alike when released in early 2021; their debut LP, Save the Baby, emerged last fall and is a set of crunchy-grimy, and catchy, rockers. Madison artist Graham Hunt released his latest album, Try Not to Laugh, at the end of 2023, a collection of new wavey bangers that will sneak into your ears and not leave any time soon (for a dangerous example, sample “ Emergency Contact ”). Enumclaw and Hunt are teaming up for a run of tour dates during the next month, including a stop at the Cottage Grove Road VFW. With Michigan independent punk rockers Liquid Mike, just reviewed in Rolling Stone .

50 Years of Literacy Network: Toasting the Next Half Century, auction through April 25; reception Thursday, April 25, Boardman Clark, 7 p.m.: Literacy Network helps Dane County adults improve their reading skills through classes and individual tutoring. The nonprofit is raising funds for its mission with a 50th anniversary online auction, open from noon on April 11 through 11 p.m. on April 25. A cocktail party and talk takes place on April 25, with registration required by 5 p.m. on April 18. Find more information at literacynetwork.schoolauction.net .

× Expand Ross Zentner Colleen Madden (left) and Alliae Krueger in "What the Constitution Means to Me." Colleen Madden (left) and Alliae Krueger in "What the Constitution Means to Me," Forward Theater, 2024.

What the Constitution Means to Me, through April 21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This drama, already a modern American classic, was written by Heidi Schreck. What the Constitution Means to Me follows Schreck from her past as an idealistic, politically engaged teen to the present day, when her relationship with the United States has become a lot more complicated. The role is performed for Forward Theater by APT favorite Colleen Madden; it is in great hands. Read Jason Compton's review here . As of midweek, only a few tickets remained for the final shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

H’Doubler Concert, through April 20, UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space: See the best of UW-Madison student dance at this year-ending series of performances. There are two programs (April 11-13 and April 18-20) with nine or 10 different dancers featured in each; dances are also choreographed by students. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are available from the Campus Arts Box Office, by phone at 608-265-2787, online at artsticketing.wisc.edu , or at the door one hour before the performances.

Cat Birk, through July 14, Chazen Museum of Art; reception April 25, 5 p.m.: The 2024 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize exhibit, “my mother is a horse,” features paintings by Cat Birk. As stated in the Madison-based artist and researcher’s bio, “Their interdisciplinary practice brings transgender studies, queer theory, and critical theory into the expanded field of painting.” Along with an opening reception on April 25, during the exhibit’s run Birk will introduce screenings of two films on themes of transformation: Piaffe (5 p.m., May 1) and Desert Hearts (5 p.m., May 29). More info at chazen.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Midwest Horse Fair Visitors at the kids' area of a past Midwest Horse Fair. Visitors at the kids' area of a past Midwest Horse Fair.

Midwest Horse Fair, April 19-21, Alliant Energy Center: We’re not horsin' around here, folks: the Midwest Horse Fair is a must-attend event for those who love horses, work with horses, or are horse-curious. Three full days of demonstrations and clinics, more than 400 vendors, pony rides and other activities for the kids, and entertainment including evening PRCA rodeos make for a fun and educational weekend. Activities begin at 8 a.m. daily; find the full schedule and ticket info at midwesthorsefair.com .

Earth Fest, April 19-26, UW Campus: Previous UW-Madison Earth Day and Earth Week events are now under the new umbrella of Earth Fest, sponsored by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Office of Sustainability and open to all. It kicks off April 19 with a keynote by environmental justice scholar Tony Reames (3 p.m., Discovery Building). The full schedule ( earthfest.wisc.edu ) contains everything from T-shirt upcycling to night walks in the Arboretum.

Psychedelic Variety Show, Friday, April 19, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: The first recorded acid trip took place on April 19, 1943, when chemist Albert Hofmann used himself as a guinea pig and ingested an accidentally discovered compound commonly known as LSD; the day is known as “ Bicycle Day ” because he then took a bike ride. Madison Psychedelic Society celebrates the day with a variety show featuring performances about or inspired by experiences with psychedelics. Those interested in participating can email madisonpsychedelicsociety@gmail.com; any type of artistic endeavor is welcome, but leave the substances at home. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, April 19-May 12, Broom Street Theater: Charles Payne is becoming a name in Madison arts circles. He’s a familiar face in spoken word, has contributed several essays to Isthmus, and is the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s second ever artist-in-residence (where he brings attention to the importance of water in light of climate change). Payne has now written a play, Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, which dives into the experiences of Black and Brown students in the American education system. Read Steven Potter’s preview here . Shows at 7 p.m.Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-can tickets are always available at the door for every Broom Street Theater performance, and advance tickets are at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy PROJECT Trio PROJECT Trio and instruments. PROJECT Trio

Wisconsin Flute Festival, Saturday, April 20, WYSO Center for Music, 8 a.m.: The Madison Flute Club hosts this annual event featuring workshops for players and plenty of performances for listeners. Wisconsin Flute Festival activities from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. are ticketed, but the day ends with a pair of concerts that are free and open to all. PROJECT Trio (5 p.m.) features flute, saxophone and bass, blending chamber music with world music, hip-hop and more; Molly Barth (7:30 p.m.) is a Grammy-winning flutist and a specialist in premiering new music. Find the full schedule and registration info at wisconsinflutefestival.org .

Battle for Madison, Saturday, April 20, Breese Stevens Field, 5 p.m.: Local soccer fans will be forced to choose sides when Forward Madison FC (the city’s USL League One team) takes on the UW-Madison men’s team in an annual tradition dating back to 2019. This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams, and the Flamingos are 2-0-2 against the Badgers (2020’s match was canceled due to the pandemic). The rivalry has become a strong one, especially considering that Forward Madison assistant coach Jim Launder was the former head coach of the Badgers from 1982 to 1996 — and led Wisconsin, in 1995, to its only NCAA soccer championship. Tickets at mpv.tickets.com .

Madison Softball Name Unveiling, Saturday, April 20, Orpheum Theater, 5 p.m.: Northwoods League Softball is a new summer collegiate baseball league debuting this summer, and Madison is one of the founding cities; opening day is June 16 at Warner Park. After more than 1,000 name idea submissions and three rounds of community voting, it’s time to find out the team’s name (the final four: Lake Muensters, Night Mares, Swamp Angels and Thunder Chickens). The event also includes the first chance to see team merch, ticket sales, live animals, and a performance of the team theme song. It’s free to attend; RSVP here .

Waging Peace in Vietnam, through April 22, Wisconsin Historical Society: This historical exhibit documents the stories of active duty military members and vets who found a way to participate in the anti-war movement during the conflict in Vietnam. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans who Opposed the War” first opened in 2018 at the Vietnam’s War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, and has since traveled to more than 20 locations around the U.S.; its Madison stop is scheduled to be the end of the tour. The final related event, a screening of the documentary Hunting in Wartime, takes place at 2 p.m. on April 21. Find the full schedule at wagingpeaceinvietnam.com .

× Expand Lauren Desberg Emma Dayhuff and bass. Emma Dayhuff

Emma Dayhuff, Kahil El'Zabar, Dee Alexander, Isaiah Collier, Sunday, April 21, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: While working toward a doctor of musical arts degree at UW-Madison, bassist Emma Dayhuff has remained anchored in the Chicago creative music scene. For "Refined Elegance: A Tribute to Chicago,” Dayhuff draws from the city’s deep well of talent for this quartet including star vocalist Dee Alexander, rising sax player Isaiah Collier, and multi-instrumentalist and composer Kahil El’Zabar. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

Kathy Griffin, Sunday, April 21, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7:30 p.m.: Despite her self-created image as a relentless self-promoter, i.e., her “D-List” schtick, there is something endearing about Kathy Griffin. And her recent troubles, from battling lung cancer to her scary cancellation by the Trump administration (she even ended up on the no-fly list) have made her not only a figure of courage but, she assures audiences, “even funnier.” Her current “My Life on the PTSD List” tour deals with the long strange trip the last eight years have been — not just for her, but for us all. Tickets at overture.org .