What to do in Madison this weekend: Udder Chaos, Dayna Stephens and more Isthmus Picks

Earth Fest, through April 26, UW Campus: Previous UW-Madison Earth Day and Earth Week events are now under the new umbrella of Earth Fest, sponsored by the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Office of Sustainability and open to all. Still to come: A Weston Roundtable talk about ideas to address climate change (4 p.m., April 25, Engineering Hall, Room 1800); and a panel discussion about the Wisconsin Rural Partnerships Institute's outreach and climate monitoring efforts (2 p.m., April 26, Union South, Agriculture Room). Find the full schedule at earthfest.wisc.edu .

A Celebration Commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Progressive Third Party Campaign of Robert M. La Follette for President of the United States, April 25-27, Wisconsin Historical Society (and other venues): In 1924, then-U.S. Senator Robert M. La Follette of Wisconsin ran for president as part of a new political party, the League for Progressive Political Action (aka, the Progressive Party). He didn’t win but his advocacy for governmental reform still reverberates today. The Progressive magazine is hosting a conference looking back at La Follette’s campaign and ideas on April 25-26 at the Wisconsin Historical Society; related events include a fundraiser dinner on April 25, a performance by Tavia La Follette on April 26 at Arts + Lit Lab, and a “100 Years of Progressive Politics” celebration on April 27 at the Barrymore. Find the full schedule at progressive.org .

× Expand Cat Birk "unbridled," a 2023 painting by Cat Birk. "unbridled," a 2023 painting by Cat Birk.

Cat Birk, through July 14, Chazen Museum of Art; reception April 25, 5 p.m.: The 2024 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize exhibit, “my mother is a horse,” features paintings by Cat Birk. As stated in the Madison-based artist and researcher’s bio, “Their interdisciplinary practice brings transgender studies, queer theory, and critical theory into the expanded field of painting.” Along with an opening reception on April 25, during the exhibit’s run Birk will introduce screenings of two films on themes of transformation: Piaffe (5 p.m., May 1) and Desert Hearts (5 p.m., May 29). More info at chazen.wisc.edu .

Alison Thumel + Aurora Shimshak + Steven Espada Dawson, Thursday, April 25, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: As Isthmus has underlined for you several times recently, April is poetry month. This reading features three Madison poets. Alison Thumel’s collection Architect recently won the 2024 Miller Williams Poetry Prize (read Linda Falkenstein’s interview with Thumel here ). Aurora Shimshak, like Thumel a master of fine arts recipient from UW-Madison, read at the investiture ceremony of Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin last year, performing her “The Appleshaped Earth and We Upon It,” a poem in which she asks, “Is there a poem in this?” We feel safe in saying, yes, there is. Also reading is Steven Espada Dawson, recently named Madison's new poet laureate.

× Expand courtesy Skatalites A collage of Skatalites members. Skatalites

The Skatalites, Thursday, April 25, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 p.m.: The Skatalites have been a steady international touring presence since the late 1980s, but the band’s origins go back much further, to the beginnings of rocksteady and ska; the group played its first show as The Skatalites in 1964, and the original members had been playing together in various forms since the mid-1950s. This year’s tour marking the 60th anniversary makes a Madison stop for a free concert as part of UW’s 175th anniversary. With One Beer Please.

The Arcadian Wild, Thursday, April 25, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: The lineup has changed a bit over the years, but the core of The Arcadian Wild remains mandolinist Lincoln Mick and guitarist Isaac Horn; in recent years, fiddle player Bailey Warren completes the trio. In the bluegrass tradition the group is currently drum-less, but they are more progressive than hidebound by genre conventions, pulling from varied influences in creating harmony-forward songs. They are on tour with the 2023 album Welcome. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com .

× Expand Beau Meyer Natalie Matthai in "Orlando." Natalie Matthai in "Orlando," University Theatre, 2024.

Orlando, through April 28, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Shakespeare’s influence on the Bloomsbury group is the subject of an entire 2023 book (Shakespeare in Bloomsbury) and perhaps nowhere is that influence more overtly present than in Virginia Woolf’s playful short novel Orlando (called “A Biography,” pointing to its status as satire). The poet Orlando, in the book as well as this stage version, switches gender roles, crusading through the centuries in search of true love. University Theatre’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at artsticketing.wisc.edu , at 608-265-2787, and at the Mitchell Theatre box office one hour prior to performances.

Stabbing Westward, Thursday, April 25, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Stabbing Westward emerged as one of the finest bands from the late-1990s industrial alt-rock movement — enjoying major-label success, five Top 20 mainstream rock singles and tours with The Cult and Depeche Mode. Even today, the band doesn’t play smaller venues like the Crucible very often, which makes this weeknight gig especially worthy of attention. Stabbing Westward fell apart in 2002 but reunited in 2015 with two of its original members; 2022’s Chasing Ghosts was the band’s first full-length album in 21 years and proved that anthems full of rage, dejection, betrayal and heartache never go out of style. Bellhead (a Chicago-based guitar-free, post-punk male-female duo) and Caustic (an industrial/powernoise band straight outta Madison) open. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand courtesy Druid Lord The band Druid Lord on stage. Druid Lord

Druid Lord, Thursday, April 25, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Feeling gloomy about the state of the world? Headbang it away with Druid Lord, whose most recent album, Relics of the Dead , features tales of various unpleasant supernatural visitors and doom-laden, bone-crushing riffs. The evening is also the kick-off to a month-long tour by Madison death metal trio Ossuary, so let’s send them off in style. The underground metal show of the month also features Madison black metallers Tubal Cain and Milwaukee death outfit Cryptual. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

50 Years of Literacy Network: Toasting the Next Half Century, auction through April 25: Literacy Network helps Dane County adults improve their reading skills through classes and individual tutoring. The nonprofit is raising funds for its mission with a 50th anniversary online auction, with bids open through 11 p.m. on April 25. (Note: registration for an April 25 reception closed on April 18.) Find more information at literacynetwork.schoolauction.net .

× Expand Jim Dier A bout during the 2023 Udder Chaos invitational hosted by Madison Roller Derby. A bout during the 2023 Udder Chaos invitational hosted by Madison Roller Derby.

Udder Chaos, April 26-28, Hartmeyer Ice Arena: If you didn’t get enough flat track action during the Madison Roller Derby’s recently completed season (featuring an undefeated run by the Vaudeville Vixens), MRD’s invitational tournament is here. Udder Chaos features Madison skaters Dairyland Dolls, The Herd and Team Unicorn and eight other teams from around the Midwest. Games start every two hours from 4-8 p.m. on April 26, noon-8 p.m. on April 27, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 28. Find the schedule and tickets at madisonrollerderby.org .

Sara Paretsky, Friday, April 26, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: There are many great series characters in the detective fiction canon; in the top echelon is Chicago investigator V.I. Warshawski, created by Sara Paretsky. Along with being cracking page-turners, the novels also hold up a mirror to American society’s problems with social justice and corporate malfeasance during the last four decades. Paretsky’s latest, Pay Dirt, takes Warshawski to Kansas, where a teacher has been fired for lessons discussing the region’s history of racism. She will discuss the book with Amy Pease (author of Northwoods). In-person seating is limited, but a Crowdcast stream will also be available; find registration info at mysterytomebooks.com .

× Expand Richard Ely A mixed media art work depicting playful animals. "Purple Playland" by Richard Ely.

Richard Ely, through May 2, University Hospital: We are lucky to know Richard Ely as a contributor to Isthmus, but he’s not just a thoughtful wordsmith, he’s also a visual artist. He works in torn paper collage, a whimsical and surprising genre that requires patience and imagination. He calls his colorful works “Landscapes of Wonder,” and they truly are. They should brighten the corridor between the main information desk and the pharmacy at the busy University Hospital.

Madison Made: Marshall Erdman’s Legacy in Madison and Beyond, Friday, April 26, First Unitarian Society, 7 p.m.: In architectural history, Marshall Erdman is overshadowed by his mentor, Frank Lloyd Wright, but Erdman’s own legacy in Madison development should not be overlooked. Erdman’s contributions are front and center in this spring lecture series , "The Wright Connections — Then and Now.” In this first session, Anna Andrzejewski of UW-Madison considers Erdman's home designs in the suburbs — built throughout Madison — as well as his work with Wright on the very building in which the lecture takes place. A second lecture on May 14 gets into the pride and pain of owning an actual Wright home (leaky roofs, heard of them?).

× Expand Gina Gómez Asiah Doyle in "Da Classroom Ain't Enuf." Asiah Doyle in "Da Classroom Ain't Enuf," Broom Street Theater, 2024.

Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, through May 12, Broom Street Theater: Charles Payne is becoming a name in Madison arts circles. He’s a familiar face in spoken word, has contributed several essays to Isthmus, and is the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s second ever artist-in-residence (where he brings attention to the importance of water in light of climate change). Payne has now written a play, Da Classroom Ain't Enuf, which dives into the experiences of Black and Brown students in the American education system. Read Steven Potter’s preview here . Shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays; pay-what-you-can tickets are always available at the door for every Broom Street Theater performance, and advance tickets are at eventbrite.com .

× Expand William Brown Dayna Stephens playing saxophone. Dayna Stephens

Dayna Stephens with UW ensembles, April 26-27, Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Between stands at the Village Vanguard in New York City (with Gerald Clayton and Jonathan Blake), jazz saxophone master Dayna Stephens will visit the UW-Madison campus for two concerts as part of Anita Sorenson Jazz Week. On April 26, Stephens is joined by the Jazz Standards Ensemble and Contemporary Jazz Ensemble; on April 27, he is featured with the Blue Note Ensemble, Faculty Jazz Group, and Jazz Orchestra. Find tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu ; both concerts will also stream on YouTube .

David Wilcox, Friday, April 26, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Some folk songs just sound best when delivered the way they likely were conceived. Enter My Good Friends, a recent collection of 10 acoustic cuts from veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist David Wilcox. Fans have been clamoring for a record like this from Wilcox, and his new music should shimmer (along with old favorites) in the intimate environs of The Bur Oak. But fear not: The man is working on a full-band album that is expected to drop later this year. Luke LeBlanc, a Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter with an organic and rootsy folk-pop sound, will open. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Candide, April 26 + 28, Overture Center-Overture Hall: There are all sorts of contemporary parallels one could make for the story of Candide, Voltaire’s 18th century satire. Candide, a young adventurer, is taught to believe this is the best of all possible worlds, but, as they say, bad things happen to good people. Leonard Bernstein’s opera treatment is predictably vigorous. Although a flop when it was first produced on Broadway in 1956, it’s since become a classic of American opera. Madison Opera performs the show at 8 p.m. on April 26 and at 2:30 p.m. on April 28; Kathryn Smith, general director of Madison Opera, gives a talk one hour before showtimes. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Nancy Raskin Escovedo An artfully obscured close-up of Alejandro Escovedo. Alejandro Escovedo

Alejandro Escovedo, Friday, April 26, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Texas born Escovedo’s latest album, Echo Dancing, takes his past material and makes it new. It’s a fitting experiment for a restless artist who manages to make even the most earthy music mysterious. “The songs never seem to be complete,” he says of the new project. “They are always evolving.” Just like the musician who wrote them. James Mastro opens. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

Print & Resist, Saturday, April 27, Central Library, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Print & Resist is “a day-long festival of transformative and transgressive DIY publishing and printmaking,” featuring zines, other experimental publications, art prints, posters, stickers, books and so much creativity it's hard not to leave with a smile on your face — and a tote bag full of goodies. Find more info at madisonprintandresist.wordpress.com .

× Expand courtesy John Harmon John Harmon at a piano. John Harmon

John Harmon, Saturday, April 27, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: One of Wisconsin’s most prolific and wide-ranging composers, John Harmon, will explore several facets of his work during this multi-disciplinary ALL event. Harmon will read from the new book From the Heart: The Story of Matrix, which tells the story of the jazz fusion band he co-founded. A new video will premiere for Harmon’s Earth Day Portrait, a composition for symphony; and Harmon will also play a set of solo jazz piano works. Book and CD sales benefit Earth/Art Resources . Tickets at johnharmon.bpt.me .

Djangophonique + Christo's Novelty Combo, April 27, Slowpoke, Spring Green, 7:30 p.m.; April 30, Leopold’s Books Bar Caffe, 7:30 p.m.; May 4, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt died more than seven decades ago, but the swinging, joyful jazz guitar style he pioneered lives on in the playing of countless acolytes. Djangophonique, led by fleet-fingered Andrew Brown, builds an eclectic sound on the guitar concepts of Django; the Ann Arbor group uses clarinet (by Tyler Rindo) as a counterpoint, and recently added vocalist Katie Smith and second guitarist Nicholas Martin. For a run of Midwest tour dates, Djangophonique is joined by Christo Ruppenthal and Forrest Evans of Christo’s Novelty Combo. Ticket info at djangophonique.com .

Bird & Nature Festival, Sunday, April 28, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, noon-4 p.m.: Warner Park is not just the baseball stadium and soccer fields. It’s an important bird habitat with a large lagoon and is currently home to a pair of nesting bald eagles. So it is appropriate that the annual Bird & Nature Festival takes place here (although many activities are currently scheduled to happen inside in case of inclement weather). There will be a live raptor show and display; more hands-on activities from the Nature Conservancy, Friends of Cherokee Marsh, Wild Warner, and others; several walks including along Warner Beach; tree planting; and a telescope to view nesting eagles. Food carts will also be on hand. Watch for updates at cityofmadison.com .

Taurean Ball, Sunday, April 28, Cafe Coda + Aubergine, 6-10 p.m.: The Taurean Ball is an evening mixing entertainment, art and wellness. Cafe Coda hosts music, featuring disco and classic pop by Mini V05, danceable genre-blurring by Automatic Lover, and the teen/tween trio of Miles Wiedenhoeft, Jonas Feith and Micah Vedder. Next door, Aubergine hosts vendors featuring art, natural/holistic products, mystical resources, food and drink, and more. Tickets at cafecoda.club .